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Damien Francois

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Articles by Damien Francois

Overkill on Everest

Overkill on Everest

Last week, a government panel set up after this spring’s fatalities on Mt Everest were blamed on overcrowding recommended that permits be issued…

On Everest 4 years after the Nepal Earthquake

On Everest 4 years after the Nepal Earthquake

FLATTENED: Photographs from Base Camp after the quake-induced avalanche on 25 April 2015, and a damaged lodge in Pheriche.It has been exactly…

Why we climb mountains

Why we climb mountains

All photos: DAMIEN FRANCOISMountaineers have been asked why they climb mountains for as long as big mountains have been climbed. But for…

Nepali Times

Profiting from tragedy

Expedition operators are using the avalanche tragedies on Everest to extort climbers

Nepali Times

Cleaning instead of climbing

A multinational group of climbers decided that even if they couldn’t climb Everest, they would clean it up