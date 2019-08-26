Nepali Times

Last week, a government panel set up after this spring’s fatalities on Mt Everest were blamed on overcrowding recommended that permits be issued…
FLATTENED: Photographs from Base Camp after the quake-induced avalanche on 25 April 2015, and a damaged lodge in Pheriche.It has been exactly…
All photos: DAMIEN FRANCOISMountaineers have been asked why they climb mountains for as long as big mountains have been climbed. But for…
Expedition operators are using the avalanche tragedies on Everest to extort climbers
A multinational group of climbers decided that even if they couldn’t climb Everest, they would clean it up