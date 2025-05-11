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Shankar Dahal

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Articles by Shankar Dahal

Climate magnifies earthquake risk in Nepal village

Climate magnifies earthquake risk in Nepal village

A decade after earthquake, Singati residents still cope with trauma and debt

Nepalis play Russian roulette in distant war

Nepalis play Russian roulette in distant war

As more Nepalis are killed in action, returnees and families are outraged at traffickers and the government

Mt Everest in Business Class

Mt Everest in Business Class

Austrian climber talks about the climate crisis, flash mountaineering, and reviving Nepal's tourism

His last journey home to Nepal

His last journey home to Nepal

Bishnu KC from Piuthan becomes a mere statistic in the grim saga of migrant labour

Nepali Times

Back at the epicenter

After two years, for the first time, there is hope for the future in Barpak

Nepali Times

Waiting for 200,000

In Singati, people may not be able to read and write, but they know exactly what is causing the delay