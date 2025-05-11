Nepali Times

A decade after earthquake, Singati residents still cope with trauma and debt
As more Nepalis are killed in action, returnees and families are outraged at traffickers and the government
Austrian climber talks about the climate crisis, flash mountaineering, and reviving Nepal's tourism
Bishnu KC from Piuthan becomes a mere statistic in the grim saga of migrant labour
After two years, for the first time, there is hope for the future in Barpak
In Singati, people may not be able to read and write, but they know exactly what is causing the delay