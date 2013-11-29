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Lawrence Miller

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Articles by Lawrence Miller

Nepali Times

Gaia Restaurant & Coffee Shop

LAWRENCE MILLERGaia Restaurant & Coffee Shop is easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. Tucked in a quiet alley off Amrit Marg in Thamel, its…

Nepali Times

Return of the past

The recently opened museum in Changu Narayan is a testament to Nepal’s diversity

Nepali Times

Barista Lavazza

PICS: LAWRENCE MILLER Behind the gaudy sheet-metal façade of the newly opened Norkhang Complex in Jawalakhel, lies the source of quite possibly…

Nepali Times

Medicine man

A 23rd-generation Ayurvedic healer adapts to the times

Nepali Times

Fit for a king

Patan Darbar Square’s earliest surviving courtyard is getting ready for a return to glory