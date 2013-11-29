Nepali Times

LAWRENCE MILLERGaia Restaurant & Coffee Shop is easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. Tucked in a quiet alley off Amrit Marg in Thamel, its…
The recently opened museum in Changu Narayan is a testament to Nepal’s diversity
PICS: LAWRENCE MILLER Behind the gaudy sheet-metal façade of the newly opened Norkhang Complex in Jawalakhel, lies the source of quite possibly…
A 23rd-generation Ayurvedic healer adapts to the times
Patan Darbar Square’s earliest surviving courtyard is getting ready for a return to glory