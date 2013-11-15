PICS: LAWRENCE MILLER

Behind the gaudy sheet-metal façade of the newly opened Norkhang Complex in Jawalakhel, lies the source of quite possibly the best espresso in Kathmandu.

The newly minted Barista Lavazza coffee shop in Pulchok is the newest addition to the Valley’s European-inspired coffee culture cafés. Lavazza is Italy’s answer to Starbucks and appropriately ups the class in a warm and trendy environment. With its large dining area, variety of seating options, and extensive menu, Barista Lavazza appeals to the European in all of us.

Despite the large counter display at the front of the store, the café offers attentive table service. I took a spot near the front of the building overlooking Pulchok road, next to St Xavier’s School. The section was separated from the rest of the dining area in a hybrid patio area with open window sections that provided nice cross-breezes.

The ventilation diffused not only a nearby smoker’s exhalations, but his partner’s over-applied perfume. The only problem with the windows was the constant noise from the street below, which competed with the café’s PA system. When the playlist turned out to consist of soulful male-fronted Adele and Rihanna covers, I found the noise less of a problem.

I started my meal with an iced mocha (Rs 175), which I quickly sucked down. The drink was rich and smooth, the chocolate and coffee flavours blending nicely. For a light starter, I tried the grilled chicken salad (Rs 200), which, when garnished with the proffered Tabasco sauce, was quite delicious. If I weren’t so hungry, the salad could have been an ample light lunch, perfectly dressed as it was with a vinaigrette and pepper. Instead, I ordered the cottage cheese delicacy sandwich (Rs 325), which was featured heavily on sign-boards around the establishment. The sandwich, unfortunately, was a disappointment. The curried cottage cheese failed to bite through the thick poppy-seed roll, leaving a bready and bland aftertaste. With the chilli sauce, I managed to polish it off, but without much delight.

Ready to clear my palate, I ordered a small cappuccino (Rs 125) and almond-raisin muffin (Rs 105). If I learned anything from my experience, Barista Lavazza’s specialty is in its coffee drinks. My cappuccino was smooth and perfectly frothed, even and foamy to the end. My muffin was also good, graciously heated up by the staff and not-too-dry, as these café baked goods tend to be. I sat and finished my muffin, pondering love and life as I watched campaign vehicles and motorbikes drive up and down the road.

With the extensive and varied menu, Barista is a venue benefited by multiple visits. The café’s strengths are in its wide-ranging menu to suit everyone’s tastes and its relaxed, clean-edged environment, perfect for a meeting, date or just to get out of the dust.

Looking for other locales to enjoy your latte? There are additional outlets in Uttar Dhoka, Lajimpat and the departure lounge at the airport.

How to get there: head towards Jawalakhel Zoo from Pulchok, you will see Norkhang Complex on your right next to St Xavier’s School. Barista Lavazza is on the second floor.