Nepali Times

A government committee is ready to submit recommendations on legalising same-sex marriage, but it is a long road
There are fewer people to look after rituals at Patan’s temple courtyards as the younger generation leaves Louise Evangeline Ng As part of his…
Nepal's boxing team trains for the Asian Games in September in Korea Basil Edward Teo Coach Om Kumar Maskey demonstrates a defensive boxing…
Erratic weather patterns due to the El Niño effect from the Pacific Ocean has weakened and delayed the onset of the monsoon. Ideally, paddy…
Trusting foreigners are scammed by Nepali companies offering volunteer work for a fee Basil Edward Teo PICS: BASIL EDWARD TEOVillage Chief of…
If you can’t go to the World Cup, bring the World Cup to you
ELECTRIC CEO: Upaul Majumdar says he is “70 per cent” convinced about expanding his hotel’s fleet of cars with the battery-powered Mahindra Reva…