Nepali Times

Eight graders in the country have below-average learning achievement because of faulty policies
Nurses in Nepal’s public schools do not just take care of medical needs but also ensure that students eat better
The 39 Gorkha Regiment marching contingent passes through the Rajpath during the 62nd Republic Day Parade-2011, in New Delhi on January 26,…
Charikot Hospital. Photo: NYAYA HEALTH NEPALNepal’s medical industrial complex has modernised healthcare in the country, but it has also pushed…
After having served five years in office, Manju Devi Gurung was once again chosen by the UML as its deputy mayor candidate for Pokhara. Gurung…
There are many examples to prove that, given the right opportunities, Nepali women can perform as well as, if not better than, their male…