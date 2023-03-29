Nepali Times

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Anita Shrestha

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Articles by Anita Shrestha

Why do so many Nepali students underperform?

Why do so many Nepali students underperform?

Eight graders in the country have below-average learning achievement because of faulty policies

Nurses ensure nutrition for Nepal’s children

Nurses ensure nutrition for Nepal’s children

Nurses in Nepal’s public schools do not just take care of medical needs but also ensure that students eat better

India’s trial by fire for soldiers from Nepal

India’s trial by fire for soldiers from Nepal

The 39 Gorkha Regiment marching contingent passes through the Rajpath during the 62nd Republic Day Parade-2011, in New Delhi on January 26,…

Taking wealth out of health

Taking wealth out of health

Charikot Hospital. Photo: NYAYA HEALTH NEPALNepal’s medical industrial complex has modernised healthcare in the country, but it has also pushed…

Why fewer women may be elected this time

Why fewer women may be elected this time

After having served five years in office, Manju Devi Gurung was once again chosen by the UML as its deputy mayor candidate for Pokhara. Gurung…

Sky is the limit for Nepal’s women scientists

Sky is the limit for Nepal’s women scientists

There are many examples to prove that, given the right opportunities, Nepali women can perform as well as, if not better than, their male…