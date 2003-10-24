Nepali Times

How to stop a war that no one wants before no one can stop it.
The king and political parties are fighting for the hearts and minds of the Nepali people. They will win neither if they keep fighting.
Devolution of political power would enhance Nepal's diversity, making our democracy more robust and inclusive to streng then peace.
The Maoists must realise now that power is attained by winning the hearts and minds of the people, not by killing them.
The UML needs to grow up and see beyond the immediate personal gain of its leaders.
It isn't students who fail in SLC, it is the government school system that has failed.
The Maoists are only completing the process of dismantling grassroots democracy that Sher Bahadur Deuba started.