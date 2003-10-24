Nepali Times

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Dhawal SJB Rana

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Articles by Dhawal SJB Rana

Enough is enough

Enough is enough

How to stop a war that no one wants before no one can stop it.

The great game

The great game

The king and political parties are fighting for the hearts and minds of the Nepali people. They will win neither if they keep fighting.

In a federated state

In a federated state

Devolution of political power would enhance Nepal's diversity, making our democracy more robust and inclusive to streng then peace.

Preventing Peoples’ War II

Preventing Peoples’ War II

The Maoists must realise now that power is attained by winning the hearts and minds of the people, not by killing them.

Janakpur and beyond

Janakpur and beyond

The UML needs to grow up and see beyond the immediate personal gain of its leaders.

Education for all, all for education

Education for all, all for education

It isn't students who fail in SLC, it is the government school system that has failed.

Think nationally, act locally

Think nationally, act locally

The Maoists are only completing the process of dismantling grassroots democracy that Sher Bahadur Deuba started.