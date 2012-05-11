Nepali Times

Let's learn from the chimpanzees, who cooperate to survive
A trilateral agreement with India and China may be the only way to move forward together
Identity politics obscures all-round deprivation
Both sides could abuse a 'peaceful' resolution
Liberating democracy from the shackles of the past
Communities with a higher level of civic participation are less vulnerable to Maoist violence.
Even if it doesn't go all the way, the government's political agenda is a good start.
Public funding of election expenditures is a noble idea, but with the present caliber of our politicians, the money may be better spent elsewhere.
A negotiated solution is in everyone's interest. But the constitution needs some tinkering to remove dangerous ambiguities.
Everything a constituent assembly can do, a sovereign parliament can do better.
"If you act like there is no possibility of change, you guarantee that there will be no change." - Noam Chomsky
For a geographically challenged country like Nepal, there is really no other way.