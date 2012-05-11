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Alok Bohara

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Articles by Alok Bohara

Together we stand

Together we stand

Let's learn from the chimpanzees, who cooperate to survive

Win-win-win

Win-win-win

A trilateral agreement with India and China may be the only way to move forward together

Equal opportunity poverty

Equal opportunity poverty

Identity politics obscures all-round deprivation

Far left, far right

Far left, far right

Both sides could abuse a 'peaceful' resolution

Nepali Times

The middle way

Liberating democracy from the shackles of the past

Humpty dumpty had a great fall

Humpty dumpty had a great fall

Communities with a higher level of civic participation are less vulnerable to Maoist violence.

Never mind, keep talking

Never mind, keep talking

Even if it doesn't go all the way, the government's political agenda is a good start.

Ahead of its time?

Ahead of its time?

Public funding of election expenditures is a noble idea, but with the present caliber of our politicians, the money may be better spent elsewhere.

A win-win peace

A win-win peace

A negotiated solution is in everyone's interest. But the constitution needs some tinkering to remove dangerous ambiguities.

Shock therapy

Shock therapy

Everything a constituent assembly can do, a sovereign parliament can do better.

Nepali Times

An end to the means

"If you act like there is no possibility of change, you guarantee that there will be no change." - Noam Chomsky

Devolution, not revolution

Devolution, not revolution

For a geographically challenged country like Nepal, there is really no other way.