Nepali Times

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Madhu Acharya

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Articles by Madhu Acharya

What do Nepalis think of the media?

What do Nepalis think of the media?

2024 survey reveals fascinating interplay between mainstream media and digital platforms

Surveying Nepal’s digital landscape

Surveying Nepal’s digital landscape

Why it is important to track consumption habits of the increasing numbers of Nepal’s internet users

Facebook nation

Facebook nation

Pic: MONIKA DEUPALAWith 91% of individuals now owning at least one mobile device and almost half of them smartphones, the number of Nepalis…

Nepalis are drifting to digital media

Nepalis are drifting to digital media

Until a few years ago, Nepalis were forced to consume whatever the mainstream media disseminated. Radio, tv and newspapers thought that they…

Nepal's changing media landscape

Nepal's changing media landscape

Photo: Madhu AcharyaSome 4,145 respondents in 38 sample districts of all seven provinces were surveyed in January and February this year to…