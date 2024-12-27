Nepali Times

2024 survey reveals fascinating interplay between mainstream media and digital platforms
Why it is important to track consumption habits of the increasing numbers of Nepal’s internet users
Pic: MONIKA DEUPALAWith 91% of individuals now owning at least one mobile device and almost half of them smartphones, the number of Nepalis…
Until a few years ago, Nepalis were forced to consume whatever the mainstream media disseminated. Radio, tv and newspapers thought that they…
Photo: Madhu AcharyaSome 4,145 respondents in 38 sample districts of all seven provinces were surveyed in January and February this year to…