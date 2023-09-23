Nepali Times

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Achyut Tiwari

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Articles by Achyut Tiwari

Trekking in the time of climate change

Trekking in the time of climate change

Himalayan tourism now has to be prepared for more frequent extreme weather events

Let’s not forget mosses

Let’s not forget mosses

Often neglected, bryophytes are key species keeping Nepal’s ecosystems intact

Giving yarsagumba a chance for regrowth

Giving yarsagumba a chance for regrowth

A typical landscape of yarsa, alpine meadow above treeline and below snowline. Pictured here is Manang’s Chuli Peak. All photos: ACHYUT TIWARIA…

Why is it vital to protect the Chure?

Why is it vital to protect the Chure?

All photos: ACHYUT TIWARIThe Chure or Siwalik Range is the first of several folds of mountains that rise from Gangetic plains up to the highest…

Eastern Nepal’s Mundum landscape

Eastern Nepal’s Mundum landscape

Hans Pokhari at 3,000m surrounded by rhododendron forests near Maiyung Peak on the way to Khotang and Bhojpur. Photo: SAMSHOSANG RAIThere is no…