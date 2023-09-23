Nepali Times

Himalayan tourism now has to be prepared for more frequent extreme weather events
Often neglected, bryophytes are key species keeping Nepal’s ecosystems intact
A typical landscape of yarsa, alpine meadow above treeline and below snowline. Pictured here is Manang’s Chuli Peak. All photos: ACHYUT TIWARIA…
All photos: ACHYUT TIWARIThe Chure or Siwalik Range is the first of several folds of mountains that rise from Gangetic plains up to the highest…
Hans Pokhari at 3,000m surrounded by rhododendron forests near Maiyung Peak on the way to Khotang and Bhojpur. Photo: SAMSHOSANG RAIThere is no…