Nepali Times

PICS: MARCO POLO Tucked away in a desolate alley in Patan, Fuji Bakery defies the trader's triadic mantra: 'Location! Location! Location!' In…
After a nine-to-five shift there is nothing more sating than picking up a crusty loaf, a roast and a couple of cold ones for an affordable and…
PICS: MARCO POLO Bowtie, elbow, fusilli, gnocchi, lumache, penne, tagliatelle, tripolini or spaghetti: Pasta Vostro, the four-month-old…
PICS: MARCO POLLO Party palaces in Kathmandu are as ubiquitous as its temples. In the business of pomp and circumstance, they go hand in hand. A…
As far as Italian goes, Alchemy takes the consolation prize for an attempt at authenticity. The two-and-a-half-year-old bistro with upstairs…
PICS: MARCO POLO Bigger ain't better. Flavour in Pulchok, not to be confused with an unrelated plural in Boudhanath, is a tiny joint with…
PICS: MARCO POLO Hype around the opening of Sanjeev Kapoor's Yellow Chilli in Kathmandu may have made our sampling a pinch too sweet. The Indian…
PICS: MARCO POLO Blame the rain. Grey clouds Wednesday stormed out expectations for a carne cookout at the nearly year-old Station BBQ in…
PICS: MARCO POLO Outside the white table cloths of any great gustatory capital are portable kitchens, sidewalk hawkers and hole-in-the-walls, at…
PICS: MARCO POLO What makes Dwarika's latest edacious undertaking distinct from other Japanese restaurants in Kathmandu is showmanship. Like the…
PICS: MARCO POLO Chinatown has a new address and at its heart is a hole in the wall that is easy to miss. If you're lucky to chance upon…
PICS: MARCO POLO Open 365 days a year—unless of course the supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea dies—the Nepali branch of…
MARCO POLO Tukche Thakali Kitchen, the 15-year-old institution once in Darbar Marg, now in Lazimpat boasts a welcoming staff and a cordial…
Dining on a terrace in Thamel is as clichéd as the district's nightly cover bands, and views are usually limited to water tanks and electric…
Casa de Cass, steps from the UN offices in Lalitpur, houses an assortment of continental delicacies, a bar of baked goodies and coffee brewed to…
PICS: MARCO POLO Listing a menu in French and slapping on a French article to 'Sherpa' does not a French restaurant make. The only thing that…
PICS: MARCO POLO After I relished in Sol's fanciful imports at the wine and cheese at Café Mitra last weekend, it seemed like things couldn't…
MARCO POLO After sampling Tama's menu and gnawing on leftovers the next morning, I am surprised to meet foodies in the valley unacquainted with…
MARCO POLO Out of the numerous terrace bars and cafes that compete for best breakfast sets or happiest happy hour deals in Chitwan, KC's stands…
PICS: MARCO POL0 Among the Korean options in Thamel, Korean Kitchen Picnic is the cheapest but least Korean. No tabletop grills for kalbi…
PICS: MARCO POLO 'Youkoso mase!' Without fail the entire staff at Kotetsu cordially greets customers as they enter the sushi bar and teppanyaki…
The newly opened Salt and Pepper is the latest addition to the long row of cafes and pubs in lakeside Pokhara. The self-styled 'resto-lounge'…
MARCO POLO Cha Cha Cafe, a very non-Italian restaurant, strains a spaghetti perfectly al dente and leaves us open-mouthed and craving for more.…
Imago Dei offers a glimpse of Kathmandu's well to do in mid-week play: broods straight from Stepford convene on comfy couches; clean-cut,…