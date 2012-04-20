Nepali Times

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Marco Pollo

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Articles by Marco Pollo

Fuji Bakery

Fuji Bakery

PICS: MARCO POLO Tucked away in a desolate alley in Patan, Fuji Bakery defies the trader's triadic mantra: 'Location! Location! Location!' In…

La Rotisserie

La Rotisserie

After a nine-to-five shift there is nothing more sating than picking up a crusty loaf, a roast and a couple of cold ones for an affordable and…

Pasta Vostro

Pasta Vostro

PICS: MARCO POLO Bowtie, elbow, fusilli, gnocchi, lumache, penne, tagliatelle, tripolini or spaghetti: Pasta Vostro, the four-month-old…

8 Degrees

8 Degrees

PICS: MARCO POLLO Party palaces in Kathmandu are as ubiquitous as its temples. In the business of pomp and circumstance, they go hand in hand. A…

Alchemy

Alchemy

As far as Italian goes, Alchemy takes the consolation prize for an attempt at authenticity. The two-and-a-half-year-old bistro with upstairs…

Flavour

Flavour

PICS: MARCO POLO Bigger ain't better. Flavour in Pulchok, not to be confused with an unrelated plural in Boudhanath, is a tiny joint with…

Yellow Chilli

Yellow Chilli

PICS: MARCO POLO Hype around the opening of Sanjeev Kapoor's Yellow Chilli in Kathmandu may have made our sampling a pinch too sweet. The Indian…

Station BBQ

Station BBQ

PICS: MARCO POLO Blame the rain. Grey clouds Wednesday stormed out expectations for a carne cookout at the nearly year-old Station BBQ in…

Japanese Crepe House Station

Japanese Crepe House Station

PICS: MARCO POLO Outside the white table cloths of any great gustatory capital are portable kitchens, sidewalk hawkers and hole-in-the-walls, at…

Mako's

Mako's

PICS: MARCO POLO What makes Dwarika's latest edacious undertaking distinct from other Japanese restaurants in Kathmandu is showmanship. Like the…

Chongqing Fast Food

Chongqing Fast Food

PICS: MARCO POLO Chinatown has a new address and at its heart is a hole in the wall that is easy to miss. If you're lucky to chance upon…

Pyongyang Okryu-Gwan

Pyongyang Okryu-Gwan

PICS: MARCO POLO Open 365 days a year—unless of course the supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea dies—the Nepali branch of…

Tukche

Tukche

MARCO POLO Tukche Thakali Kitchen, the 15-year-old institution once in Darbar Marg, now in Lazimpat boasts a welcoming staff and a cordial…

The Heritage

The Heritage

Dining on a terrace in Thamel is as clichéd as the district's nightly cover bands, and views are usually limited to water tanks and electric…

Casa de Cass

Casa de Cass

Casa de Cass, steps from the UN offices in Lalitpur, houses an assortment of continental delicacies, a bar of baked goodies and coffee brewed to…

Le Sherpa, NEW!

Le Sherpa, NEW!

PICS: MARCO POLO Listing a menu in French and slapping on a French article to 'Sherpa' does not a French restaurant make. The only thing that…

Grill Me, NEW!

Grill Me, NEW!

PICS: MARCO POLO After I relished in Sol's fanciful imports at the wine and cheese at Café Mitra last weekend, it seemed like things couldn't…

Tama

Tama

MARCO POLO After sampling Tama's menu and gnawing on leftovers the next morning, I am surprised to meet foodies in the valley unacquainted with…

KC's

KC's

MARCO POLO Out of the numerous terrace bars and cafes that compete for best breakfast sets or happiest happy hour deals in Chitwan, KC's stands…

Picnic

Picnic

PICS: MARCO POL0 Among the Korean options in Thamel, Korean Kitchen Picnic is the cheapest but least Korean. No tabletop grills for kalbi…

Kotetsu

Kotetsu

PICS: MARCO POLO 'Youkoso mase!' Without fail the entire staff at Kotetsu cordially greets customers as they enter the sushi bar and teppanyaki…

Salt and Pepper

Salt and Pepper

The newly opened Salt and Pepper is the latest addition to the long row of cafes and pubs in lakeside Pokhara. The self-styled 'resto-lounge'…

Cha Cha Cafe

Cha Cha Cafe

MARCO POLO Cha Cha Cafe, a very non-Italian restaurant, strains a spaghetti perfectly al dente and leaves us open-mouthed and craving for more.…

Imago Dei

Imago Dei

Imago Dei offers a glimpse of Kathmandu's well to do in mid-week play: broods straight from Stepford convene on comfy couches; clean-cut,…

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