PICS: MARCO POLLO

Party palaces in Kathmandu are as ubiquitous as its temples. In the business of pomp and circumstance, they go hand in hand. A wedding or conference crasher would have flopped in his mission, if the hosts had skimped on the open bar or buffet.

Catering at such venues usually covers an assortment of continental and Asian standards, and 8 Degrees in Jhamel—for better or worse—is no exception: tandoori and pasta and Chinese and Fire Balls!

For hors d'oeuvres, Fire Balls (Rs 200), minced buffalo meat, rolled and tossed in a spicy Metron sauce, is essentially a passable buff chilly with a seductive name.

Among the chef's recommendations, the Chicken Cordon Bleu (Rs 350), chicken breast flattened and stuffed with ham and cheese, is decent but needs more filling or better yet could be smothered with the same white sauce used on the Spinach Cannelloni (Rs 225). Au contraire, the cannelloni crepes filled with cottage cheese and spinach over mixed greens, could ditch the white sauce and swim in marinara instead. Otherwise, the plate is unworthy of a chef's hat.

Dishes with exotic names or hyperbolic tags tend to heighten expectations and disappoint. Watch your paws and don't fall into a marketing trap.

Stick to the Spicy Pork Stew (Rs 325). It's spicy, it's pork and it's stew—and oh, what a stew! The cubes of pork (fat-in) strewn in a well-seasoned broth are 'spoon-tender' and must have been simmering for days. Served with a mound of rice, the dish alone makes the grade.

Afterwards, treat yourself to a plainspoken Lemon Lassi (Rs 125). Remarkably, the odd combination doesn't curdle; it's a refreshing surprise.

The six-month-old, two-story complex complete with ample parking space and choice of function room is modern and neutral with its clean, beige decor and furnishings. Its designated restaurant, set in a wide banquet hall (possibly available for hire) and club tunes on play, will make diners feel like they missed out on a good party. Ultimately, at 8 Degrees it's best to crash than dine.

Down Jhamel's restaurant row, set off the road, neighbouring reoccurring haunts like Roadhouse