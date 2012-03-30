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PICS: MARCO POLLO
Catering at such venues usually covers an assortment of continental and Asian standards, and 8 Degrees in Jhamel—for better or worse—is no exception: tandoori and pasta and Chinese and Fire Balls!
For hors d'oeuvres, Fire Balls (Rs 200), minced buffalo meat, rolled and tossed in a spicy Metron sauce, is essentially a passable buff chilly with a seductive name.
Dishes with exotic names or hyperbolic tags tend to heighten expectations and disappoint. Watch your paws and don't fall into a marketing trap.
Stick to the Spicy Pork Stew (Rs 325). It's spicy, it's pork and it's stew—and oh, what a stew! The cubes of pork (fat-in) strewn in a well-seasoned broth are 'spoon-tender' and must have been simmering for days. Served with a mound of rice, the dish alone makes the grade.
The six-month-old, two-story complex complete with ample parking space and choice of function room is modern and neutral with its clean, beige decor and furnishings. Its designated restaurant, set in a wide banquet hall (possibly available for hire) and club tunes on play, will make diners feel like they missed out on a good party. Ultimately, at 8 Degrees it's best to crash than dine.
Down Jhamel's restaurant row, set off the road, neighbouring reoccurring haunts like Roadhouse