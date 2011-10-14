MARCO POLO

Cha Cha Cafe, a very non-Italian restaurant, strains a spaghetti perfectly al dente and leaves us open-mouthed and craving for more. Tucked away in a narrow alley in Thamel, the six-year-old, Japanese-owned café stands easily unnoticed. But guidebooks and guided tours have made Cha Cha a must eat on the tourist trail. With a menu in English and Japanese, Cha Cha caters to Japanese visitors and yields a subtle and unusually delicious fusion of Western diner and Japanese kitchen: milkshakes, burgers, spaghetti and rice!

Among Cha Cha's rice combinations, the garlic chicken steak stands out. Knifing into the chicken reveals a plump and juicy breast drenched in a tangy garlic sauce. A mound of shredded daikon, a Japanese radish, tossed in a tart soy-ponzu sauce compliments the dish.

Cha Cha's hamburger stacks fresh lettuce and tomato and a thin meat patty in a toasted bun spread with a tangy Asian dressing. Small in portion, the burger is typical for Tokyo fast food but may be meager for healthier appetites.

A visit to Cha Cha without sampling a hearty bowl of spaghetti would be amiss. The Cream, Tuna and Corn spaghetti is rich in flavour and crisscrosses savory and sweet like a salad Niçoise, while the Peperoncino Bacon spaghetti folds wilted spinach and slices of bacon trailed by a spicy kick. Its Neapolitan Carbonara puts Italian cafes to shame, merging the best of comfort without holding back: cheese and bacon. Small and large servings are available and proportionally generous.

Cha Cha's white walls, white dishes and wooden table setting create an unpretentious atmosphere that emphasises its food (as it should). Despite its popularity with tourists, Cha Cha retains good service and affordable prices that do away with the additional 10 and 13 per cent (service charge and VAT)—a rarity in the tourist hub.