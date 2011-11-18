MARCO POLO

Out of the numerous terrace bars and cafes that compete for best breakfast sets or happiest happy hour deals in Chitwan, KC's stands out with a driveway and a sizable, Spanish-style manor that looms over Sauhara. Unaffiliated with the café of the same name in Thamel, the restaurant serves typical tourist provisions, but specializes in fish and barbecue items.

The Fish Fried, a battered trout filet served with fries and coleslaw was well- cooked and flaky, but lacked a complimentary sauce. A basic tartar or a seasonal mango salsa would have outdone the dish. The coleslaw, however, was evenly dressed.

To mix it up a bit, we opted for the pork on the barbecue list. The skewered cubes of meat were on the drier end. A spicy, red slaw that came with the dish was delectable. But once again, a sauce vital to the plate was unaccounted for.

KC's Special Steak was unanimously the best choice. A decent mound of hamburger steak comes sizzling on a heavy iron cast and bathed in white cheese and rum reduction. The steamed vegetables could have been sautéed in a butter herb sauce before plating, but the slices of cooked pineapple and banana merge well with the rich gravy.

Considering the price that customers pay for the prime setting, KC's could be more generous with its proportions. The restaurant opens on to a manicured garden which ends right before the riverbed and overlooks the vast savannah. A tree-lined walkway leads customers from the arched terrace to the riverside where comfy, wooden lawn chairs summon a sunset kickback.

The property is so large that the kitchen prompts the bow-tied waiters by mobile when orders are ready to table. It is surprising that in its decade long existence, KC's hasn't established a boutique lodge. Dining at KC's yields a fine ending to a weekend getaway in the national park.

On the main intersection in Sauhara-2, face the river and enter either end of the driveway