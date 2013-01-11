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Nepali Times

Cross of the Order of the Bath

Prime Minister Baburo Ram has been quick to take umbrage at the British government's detention of our Colonel and has demanded his immediate…

Nepali Times

Ass for PM

Chairman Awe-inspiring never ceases to inspire awe and wonder among friends and foe alike. But PKD's renowned multi-forked tongue is now getting…

The asstrologer's prognosis for 2013

The asstrologer's prognosis for 2013

When politics becomes so unpredictable, the only way to inject some certainty into our lives is by allowing anal-ysts like yours truly to…

Nepali Times

Prime Minister eats a rat

If you are reading this on Friday morning it means the world didn't end after all, so you can all go back to clipping your toe-nails. But wait,…

Political scenarios for 2013

Political scenarios for 2013

As the political stalemate drags on, the Ass has taken the trouble of listing all the possible direction this great nation of ours could take in…

Who says we are emotionless?

Who says we are emotionless?

Does it say something about us that we are always so obsessed here in Nepal with strongman rule. You'd have thought that after 350 years of the…

So you want to be a prime minister?

So you want to be a prime minister?

The president's deadline looms as the Ass goes to press, and there are still no takers. There is no new gubberment agreement because the parties…

Plutocracy of the Red Elite

Plutocracy of the Red Elite

The nation is still reverberating from The Slap that Comrade Ferocious got on his cheek while shaking hands with karyakartas at the Baddie Tea…

Gangnam Style in Gangsterland

Gangnam Style in Gangsterland

Hope all Ass fans out there had an indolent Dasain Tihar out of solidarity with our political leaders who sat back, relaxed, and gambled with…

Animal republic

Animal republic

The more discerning among you who are visiting Nepal for the first time may have realised by now that we are a nation of animal lovers. Stay on…

Nepali Times

And now for Tihar

As Dasains go, this year's festive season had a somewhat somnolent quality. I don't know about you, but many of us logged 18 hours of sleep a…

Pre-departure questionnaire

Pre-departure questionnaire

As Nepal strives for service excellence, the unconcerned authorities are planning to hand out Pre-Departure Visitor Feedback Questionnaires to…

Swine flu and Chivas

Swine flu and Chivas

There is now only one way to stop the wanton slaughter of Nepal's forests. The NC should once and for all give up its election symbol. Ever…

Vertically challenged in Nepal

Vertically challenged in Nepal

By now, it is pretty clear that the current deadlock is not over anything to do with the constitution but about who gets to be in power at…

Let's invade India

Let's invade India

Wonders never cease in this Brand New Secular Federal Inclusive Demographic Ex-Monarchy of Greater Nepal as we prepare to declare war on the…

10 cunning ways to cut load-shedding

10 cunning ways to cut load-shedding

For all of you who were thinking of temporarily emigrating to New Zealand this winter to escape the daily 20-hour blackouts, let me sound the…

Doing Mr Zedong proud

Doing Mr Zedong proud

With India getting ready to raise the price of petroleum again next week, it may behoove the union of nine student unions here to save everyone…

Nepali Times

One prime minister a day

How on earth are we going to accommodate all these nattering netas of negativism whom Comrade Chairman has promised to make prime minister? Not…

From ordnance to ordinance

From ordnance to ordinance

As the deconstruction of Kathmandu moves into high gear, parts of the city look like the aftermath of an eight Richter earthquake. Demolition…

Load-shedding more than 24 hours a day

Load-shedding more than 24 hours a day

So Prime Minister Baboo summoned Nepal's hydrocrats and gave them strict instructions to shut off electricity for no more than 12 hours a day…

Corruption in the time of cholera

Corruption in the time of cholera

Yarsa prices soared this year not because of the harvest shortfall but because of the higher-than-usual demand from China. Apparently the active…

Nepali Times

Grin and bear it

So the grovelment has finally buckled under pressure of the extortionists to force colleges with English names to change their names to Nepali.…

Nepali Times

All the news unfit to print

This week we take a look at real headlines from the Nepali media, and follow them up with unreal news items below them, like: Boxing Declared…

Fox guarding chicken coop

Fox guarding chicken coop

Many well-wishers have taken the Ass aside at watering holes in the past week to ask for the donkey's take on the fracas at the Maobaddie Plenum…

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