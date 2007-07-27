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Bhagirath Yogi

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Articles by Bhagirath Yogi

Cost of conflict

Cost of conflict

Time is running out to help businesses revive the economy

Touch ‘n’ text

Touch ‘n’ text

The diaspora has found a new way to keep in touch with relatives back home.

In London, the Everest fever peaks

In London, the Everest fever peaks

News that Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay had set foot on the world's highest peak reached London on 2 June 1953, the day of the coronation of…

Dang’s wounds are healing

Dang’s wounds are healing

In the district that is the gateway to the Maoist heartland, local people say they haven't felt so hopeful in years.

Nepali Times

War jitters

Despite the war, Nepalis are still going to work in the Gulf. And they could benefit from a post-war reconstruction boom.

Satellite phones still stuck

Satellite phones still stuck

Government indecisiveness is delaying a communication tool best suited for Nepal's terrain.

Nepal hit

Nepal hit

Although our own conflict is on hold, Nepal will feel the economic impact of the American war on Iraq that began with a dramatic cruise missile…

Nepali Times

Narayan Singh Pun

Is this helicopter pilot the best man to steer the peace process? His supporters think so.

RRR

RRR

An urgent reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation drive is needed to bolster the peace process.

The verdict

The verdict

Both sides have claimed victory in the London High Court's dismissal on 21 February of an application by seven former Gurkhas for equal pension…

Peace now, talks later

Peace now, talks later

Negotiations with the Maoists will start early next month, even if the parties and the palace don't patch up. Meanwhile, Maoists like this group in Dang, hold open meetings denouncing the monarchy.

Let the talks begin

Let the talks begin

Negotiations need trust, tenacity and togetherness.

An alternative to Davos

An alternative to Davos

Just as Nepali anti-globalisation activists joined thousands of others from around the world in this Brazilian port city this week, a Nepali…

Immobile phones

Immobile phones

Sloppy service, high cost and a private joint venture that is stuck. But subscribers are still flocking to buy mobiles.

Which way in 2003?

Which way in 2003?

2002 was the most violent year in our history.

Going to the dogs

Going to the dogs

Privatisation is at the crossroads.

Let’s talk about AIDS

Let’s talk about AIDS

"Condom" has become a household word, but are people using it?

Nepali Times

The Himalayan at 1

When The Himalayan Times was launched in the Kathmandu market exactly a year ago, sceptics predicted it didn't have much of a future. The…

Peaceniks on warpath

Peaceniks on warpath

Activists launch campaign against military aid to Nepal.

Divided they fall

Divided they fall

One month into office, Chand government is getting little help from squabbling politicos.

New trade winds

New trade winds

Indo-Nepal trade is becoming more hassle-free, as both sides try to remove bottlenecks.