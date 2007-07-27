Nepali Times

Time is running out to help businesses revive the economy
The diaspora has found a new way to keep in touch with relatives back home.
News that Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay had set foot on the world's highest peak reached London on 2 June 1953, the day of the coronation of…
In the district that is the gateway to the Maoist heartland, local people say they haven't felt so hopeful in years.
Despite the war, Nepalis are still going to work in the Gulf. And they could benefit from a post-war reconstruction boom.
Government indecisiveness is delaying a communication tool best suited for Nepal's terrain.
Although our own conflict is on hold, Nepal will feel the economic impact of the American war on Iraq that began with a dramatic cruise missile…
Is this helicopter pilot the best man to steer the peace process? His supporters think so.
An urgent reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation drive is needed to bolster the peace process.
Both sides have claimed victory in the London High Court's dismissal on 21 February of an application by seven former Gurkhas for equal pension…
Negotiations with the Maoists will start early next month, even if the parties and the palace don't patch up. Meanwhile, Maoists like this group in Dang, hold open meetings denouncing the monarchy.
Negotiations need trust, tenacity and togetherness.
Just as Nepali anti-globalisation activists joined thousands of others from around the world in this Brazilian port city this week, a Nepali…
Sloppy service, high cost and a private joint venture that is stuck. But subscribers are still flocking to buy mobiles.
2002 was the most violent year in our history.
Privatisation is at the crossroads.
"Condom" has become a household word, but are people using it?
When The Himalayan Times was launched in the Kathmandu market exactly a year ago, sceptics predicted it didn't have much of a future. The…
Activists launch campaign against military aid to Nepal.
One month into office, Chand government is getting little help from squabbling politicos.
Indo-Nepal trade is becoming more hassle-free, as both sides try to remove bottlenecks.