Nepali Times

Illustration: DIWAKAR CHETTRIAfter weeks of bitter infighting within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the three feuding factions have now…
Clockwise from below, right: Prime Minister K P Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Ishwar Pokharel, Bishnu Poudel, Ram Bahadur Thapa,…
Illustration: DIWAKAR CHHETRIReverberations of 2019 are going to have far-reaching impact on Nepali politics in the coming year as a tug-o-war,…
Photo: BIKRAM RAIPrime Minister KP Oli’s deteriorating health is setting off a hidden, yet intense, jostling for succession within the ruling…
Illustration: BHANU BHATTARAFour years after the Constitution was promulgated, the main political actors involved in drafting it are now ruling…
In the absence of local governance, Dipsung VDC in Khotang has become a hotbed for corruption