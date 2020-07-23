Nepali Times

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Saindra Rai

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Articles by Saindra Rai

Push and pull of Nepali politics

Push and pull of Nepali politics

Illustration: DIWAKAR CHETTRIAfter weeks of bitter infighting within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the three feuding factions have now…

Physical distancing

Physical distancing

Clockwise from below, right: Prime Minister K P Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Ishwar Pokharel, Bishnu Poudel, Ram Bahadur Thapa,…

Which way Nepali politics in 2020?

Which way Nepali politics in 2020?

Illustration: DIWAKAR CHHETRIReverberations of 2019 are going to have far-reaching impact on Nepali politics in the coming year as a tug-o-war,…

Premier league

Premier league

Photo: BIKRAM RAIPrime Minister KP Oli’s deteriorating health is setting off a hidden, yet intense, jostling for succession within the ruling…

Wrecking crew

Wrecking crew

Illustration: BHANU BHATTARAFour years after the Constitution was promulgated, the main political actors involved in drafting it are now ruling…

Licence to loot

Licence to loot

In the absence of local governance, Dipsung VDC in Khotang has become a hotbed for corruption