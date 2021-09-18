Nepali Times

All photos: RED PANDA NETWORKWhen British naturalist Sir Joseph Dalton Hooker first made his ecological expedition in eastern Nepal from October…
Paaru, the first red panda to be GPS collared in Nepal in September 2019. Photo: JAMES HOUSTON/RED PANDA NETWORKDespite its increasing…
Analysis of snow leopard droppings shows more than a quarter of its diet is livestock, allowing conservationists to design protection measures
Analysis of snow leopard droppings gives scientists clues about how to protect the endangered species
Rescued red pandas from Rolpa find a new home in Kathmandu’s zoo
The discovery of the endangered Pallas Cat in Manang has encouraged conservationists studying Himalayan biodiversity
A community effort is saving the endangered species by protecting its habitat