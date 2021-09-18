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Sonam Tashi Lama

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Articles by Sonam Tashi Lama

Republic of Nepal’s animal kingdom

Republic of Nepal’s animal kingdom

All photos: RED PANDA NETWORKWhen British naturalist Sir Joseph Dalton Hooker first made his ecological expedition in eastern Nepal from October…

Red panda on the red list

Red panda on the red list

Paaru, the first red panda to be GPS collared in Nepal in September 2019. Photo: JAMES HOUSTON/RED PANDA NETWORKDespite its increasing…

Nepali Times

Studying Cat Scat

Analysis of snow leopard droppings shows more than a quarter of its diet is livestock, allowing conservationists to design protection measures

Studying cat scat

Studying cat scat

Analysis of snow leopard droppings gives scientists clues about how to protect the endangered species

Nepali Times

Home away from home

Rescued red pandas from Rolpa find a new home in Kathmandu’s zoo

Nepali Times

Nepal’s Good Luck Cat

The discovery of the endangered Pallas Cat in Manang has encouraged conservationists studying Himalayan biodiversity

Nepali Times

Red panda on the red list

A community effort is saving the endangered species by protecting its habitat