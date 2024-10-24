Nepali Times

New Pokhara apartment can be a second home for those fleeing Kathmandu’s congestion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4g5rSiWEhMShe was just 19 when she starred in her first movie in Bollywood. As a fresh face from the mountains…
The ultimate leader who worked for the upliftment of children and women in all countries he served in, but most so in Nepal
Preseving some of the destroyed structures of the conflict years will serve to remind us the devastation of war
The rebirth of Mangalsen Palace, Achham, eight years after its destruction
"I have to blow the horn continuously or the trekkers won't hear"
Sunsari teenager doesn't let her handicap drag her down
Spring is here, and this is the time to visit the gateway to Mustang.
It is not just the wild winds of the Kali Gandaki that make Jomsom's streets well-swept.
In Nepal's remote western hills, the forests are back. And with them leeches, monkeys and leopards.
Cameras can lie. Parachute journalists who wield them have a pre-conceived notion of the talking heads they need, and what they want the grief-stricken to say.
A caste struggle is on in the village of Melauli, and the Dalits are pitting their collective strength against an oppressive social order.
I feel like screaming "Let it be..."