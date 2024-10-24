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Rupa Joshi

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Articles by Rupa Joshi

High living below the Himalaya

High living below the Himalaya

New Pokhara apartment can be a second home for those fleeing Kathmandu’s congestion

Manisha Koirala’s new life

Manisha Koirala’s new life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4g5rSiWEhMShe was just 19 when she starred in her first movie in Bollywood. As a fresh face from the mountains…

Nepali Times

Pheri Bhetaunla, Stewart

The ultimate leader who worked for the upliftment of children and women in all countries he served in, but most so in Nepal

The Chaukhute post

The Chaukhute post

Preseving some of the destroyed structures of the conflict years will serve to remind us the devastation of war

Phoenix rising

Phoenix rising

The rebirth of Mangalsen Palace, Achham, eight years after its destruction

Along the Kali Gandaki

Along the Kali Gandaki

"I have to blow the horn continuously or the trekkers won't hear"

Laxmi dreams of flying

Laxmi dreams of flying

Sunsari teenager doesn't let her handicap drag her down

Wild and free in Jomsom

Wild and free in Jomsom

Spring is here, and this is the time to visit the gateway to Mustang.

Mustang getaway

Mustang getaway

It is not just the wild winds of the Kali Gandaki that make Jomsom's streets well-swept.

Nepali Times

The wildernes

In Nepal's remote western hills, the forests are back. And with them leeches, monkeys and leopards.

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Tears and roses

Cameras can lie. Parachute journalists who wield them have a pre-conceived notion of the talking heads they need, and what they want the grief-stricken to say.

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The struggle for dignity

A caste struggle is on in the village of Melauli, and the Dalits are pitting their collective strength against an oppressive social order.

Nepali Times

Looking grey-t

I feel like screaming "Let it be..."