Nepali Times

Retelling the Maoist conflict, and its impact on Nepali society and politics
UPDATE 19 MARCH 2006 | 4.25 PM NST After being stalled, an agreement between the seven-party alliance and the Maoists has been rescued, and tyhe…
The government is readying a controversial electricity ordinance
The reshuffle proves King Gyanendra is not deviating from his roadmap
Five months after February First, Nepalis are still waiting
Both sides are desperate for a truce, but don't know where to begin
Ceasefire and peace talks, this time between the king and parties.
All important decisions on the peace process or rapprochement between the palace and the parties are on hold for two weeks. "Only after His…
When things get so messed up, they can only get better.
The East is set to welcome King and Queen
Who will blink first in this tussle between the palace and the political parties?
How will this gambit play out?
Nepalis have never before faced such deprivation and insecurity.
At least they are just quarrelling and not killing each other.
"You will see everything will start happening within ten days." - Girija Prasad Koirala
Nepal now has a remittance economy, money sent home by workers abroad equals the annual budget.
Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala went to New Delhi, not hoping for much. His only worry was that bilateral relations should not get worse…