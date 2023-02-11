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Rajendra Dahal

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Articles by Rajendra Dahal

All is fair in war (and peace)

All is fair in war (and peace)

Retelling the Maoist conflict, and its impact on Nepali society and politics

Nepali Times

DEAL ON AGAIN

UPDATE 19 MARCH 2006 | 4.25 PM NST After being stalled, an agreement between the seven-party alliance and the Maoists has been rescued, and tyhe…

Electrocuting the NEA

Electrocuting the NEA

The government is readying a controversial electricity ordinance

All the king’s (new) men

All the king’s (new) men

The reshuffle proves King Gyanendra is not deviating from his roadmap

How much longer?

How much longer?

Five months after February First, Nepalis are still waiting

Incommunicado

Incommunicado

Both sides are desperate for a truce, but don't know where to begin

All together now

All together now

Ceasefire and peace talks, this time between the king and parties.

Everything on hold for two weeks

Everything on hold for two weeks

All important decisions on the peace process or rapprochement between the palace and the parties are on hold for two weeks. "Only after His…

A spring thaw?

A spring thaw?

When things get so messed up, they can only get better.

Royal rally

Royal rally

The East is set to welcome King and Queen

TUG O' WAR

TUG O' WAR

Who will blink first in this tussle between the palace and the political parties?

The king’s move

The king’s move

How will this gambit play out?

No one won, everyone lost

No one won, everyone lost

Nepalis have never before faced such deprivation and insecurity.

Round 3

Round 3

At least they are just quarrelling and not killing each other.

Nepali Times

CEASEFIRE!

"You will see everything will start happening within ten days." - Girija Prasad Koirala

Nepali Times

'Lahureys’ prop Nepal’s economy

Nepal now has a remittance economy, money sent home by workers abroad equals the annual budget.

Nepali Times

What India wants from Nepal

Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala went to New Delhi, not hoping for much. His only worry was that bilateral relations should not get worse…