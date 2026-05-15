Nepali Times

... and Madhes and Sudurpaschim the lowest?
Nepal’s lakes and ponds need urgent protection to ensure water supply and preserve ecosystems
Extreme weather, glacial lake bursts becoming more serious and frequent in eastern Nepal, affecting livelihoods
Governments invest in pumping water up from rivers to convince farmers not to migrate out
Half-century of eastern Nepal’s rainfall data points to a link between chronic drought and depopulation
Gyan, Buddhisara B.K., parents of two laboureres killed in Kotbada airport, Kalikot.It was 8 December 2002, and my documentary जोगीमाराका…
Revisiting what used to be Langtang Village, after 17 years
Should a journalist’s job extend beyond just coverage to also help the people we are reporting about?
Remote Bajura builds on the absence of conflict and violence
A unique journalists' exchange bridges the gap between Madhes and Pahad
The relatives of those killed in the Kotbada massacre never got help and are still grieving
Near Jumla, farmers use the ceasefire to ready terraces for paddy.
In a tragic mistake, security forces kill villagers who were actually members of an anti-Maoist resistance force.
Western Nepal is running out of food.
Learning new alphabets in remote Nepal.
It is a steep two-hour uphill from the Prithvi Highway to Jogimara in Dhading district. And even from a distance, we can sense the stillness in…
A firsthand account of the insurgency from Sankhuwasabha district.