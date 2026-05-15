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Mohan Mainali

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Articles by Mohan Mainali

Why do Kathmandu and Myagdi have the highest divorce rates?

Why do Kathmandu and Myagdi have the highest divorce rates?

... and Madhes and Sudurpaschim the lowest?

Saving the waters of life

Saving the waters of life

Nepal’s lakes and ponds need urgent protection to ensure water supply and preserve ecosystems

Either too little, or too much water

Either too little, or too much water

Extreme weather, glacial lake bursts becoming more serious and frequent in eastern Nepal, affecting livelihoods

People and mountains are thirsty in eastern Nepal

People and mountains are thirsty in eastern Nepal

Governments invest in pumping water up from rivers to convince farmers not to migrate out

Climate crisis → drought → food deficit → migration

Climate crisis → drought → food deficit → migration

Half-century of eastern Nepal’s rainfall data points to a link between chronic drought and depopulation

Forbidden to remember the Kotbada massacre

Forbidden to remember the Kotbada massacre

Gyan, Buddhisara B.K., parents of two laboureres killed in Kotbada airport, Kalikot.It was 8 December 2002, and my documentary जोगीमाराका…

Nepali Times

Havoc in heaven

Revisiting what used to be Langtang Village, after 17 years

Nepali Times

Journalism of attachment

Should a journalist’s job extend beyond just coverage to also help the people we are reporting about?

From war to peace

From war to peace

Remote Bajura builds on the absence of conflict and violence

Uniting the hills and plains

Uniting the hills and plains

A unique journalists' exchange bridges the gap between Madhes and Pahad

"I weep at night"

"I weep at night"

The relatives of those killed in the Kotbada massacre never got help and are still grieving

One country, two systems

One country, two systems

Near Jumla, farmers use the ceasefire to ready terraces for paddy.

"Our descendants are doomed"

"Our descendants are doomed"

In a tragic mistake, security forces kill villagers who were actually members of an anti-Maoist resistance force.

Famine by February

Famine by February

Western Nepal is running out of food.

H is for helicopter

H is for helicopter

Learning new alphabets in remote Nepal.

Unfriendly fire

Unfriendly fire

It is a steep two-hour uphill from the Prithvi Highway to Jogimara in Dhading district. And even from a distance, we can sense the stillness in…

The east is red

The east is red

A firsthand account of the insurgency from Sankhuwasabha district.