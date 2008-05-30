Nepali Times

Surya Nepal Masters starts on 3 June
Golfer Pilots NPGA Classic
The Surya Nepal Golf Tour
Nepal hosts the SAARC golf championship
In every sport, achieving better results means mastering a combination of components. Most golfers I've seen have common problems. Either they…
A fresh start for Nepali golf
Being consistently square will land you in the round hole more often
Not at all-golfers will tee off in all kinds of weather
with his british open defense, woods moves closer to nicklaus record
Follow these tips to escape bunkers in few strokes
Collapse at the US Open, consistency at Gokarna
Practice keeping your legs quiet
Here's a beginner who practises at midnight
It's simple: know your swing plane
Phil Mickelson avoids final-hole drama at the legendary tourney
Memorise how it feels to hit a good shot
A year has passed since the last Himalayan Bank Open, which is special for Nepal's professional golfers because it offers more prize money than…
Nepal's pros put some fun back into the game
Golf's #1 opens a centre for underprivileged kids
Indian golfer paves the way for Asian pros
You won't get grumpy when you know what you want
Blind people worldwide are taking up golf
Surya Nepal Masters, the country's largest pro sport event, runs 13-17 December
Lots of golf in coming weeks