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Deepak Acharya

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Articles by Deepak Acharya

Come cheer on your Nepali pros

Come cheer on your Nepali pros

Surya Nepal Masters starts on 3 June

Round robin in the Valley

Round robin in the Valley

Golfer Pilots NPGA Classic

Striding out

Striding out

The Surya Nepal Golf Tour

SAARC Golf

SAARC Golf

Nepal hosts the SAARC golf championship

Hip turn

Hip turn

In every sport, achieving better results means mastering a combination of components. Most golfers I've seen have common problems. Either they…

Hope swings

Hope swings

A fresh start for Nepali golf

Square impact

Square impact

Being consistently square will land you in the round hole more often

Monsoon madness?

Monsoon madness?

Not at all-golfers will tee off in all kinds of weather

Tiger roars again

Tiger roars again

with his british open defense, woods moves closer to nicklaus record

Buried but not beaten

Buried but not beaten

Follow these tips to escape bunkers in few strokes

Winning ways

Winning ways

Collapse at the US Open, consistency at Gokarna

Nepali Times

Want power?

Practice keeping your legs quiet

Addictive

Addictive

Here's a beginner who practises at midnight

Nepali Times

Hit well every time

It's simple: know your swing plane

Masterful

Masterful

Phil Mickelson avoids final-hole drama at the legendary tourney

Nepali Times

Getting into your swing

Memorise how it feels to hit a good shot

Nepali Times

A big hit with the pros

A year has passed since the last Himalayan Bank Open, which is special for Nepal's professional golfers because it offers more prize money than…

‘Scrambled’ golf?

‘Scrambled’ golf?

Nepal's pros put some fun back into the game

Tiger’s biggest victory yet

Tiger’s biggest victory yet

Golf's #1 opens a centre for underprivileged kids

Arjun rising

Arjun rising

Indian golfer paves the way for Asian pros

Golf with goals

Golf with goals

You won't get grumpy when you know what you want

What handicap?

What handicap?

Blind people worldwide are taking up golf

Nepali Times

Golf mega month

Surya Nepal Masters, the country's largest pro sport event, runs 13-17 December

Golf mega month

Golf mega month

Lots of golf in coming weeks

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