A year has passed since the last Himalayan Bank Open, which is special for Nepal's professional golfers because it offers more prize money than any other local pro event and it also donates a huge sum towards a golf development fund.



This year, thanks to sponsor the Himalayan Bank, the Open has become a five-day extravaganza, giving casual golfers as well as serious sportsmen a chance to test their skills. The first four days are dedicated to professionals and top amateurs. The final day, Saturday 18 March, is set aside for 100 amateurs, golf lovers and important corporate clients from across the country who are expected to tee off at the picturesque Le Meridien Gokarna Forest Golf Resort & Spa. The course has been put into top shape for this tournament that tests the skills of Nepal's bests.



"The bank is also committed to support and sponsor the talented amongst the best of our professionals and amateurs of this game through the golf development fund," said Himalayan Bank CEO Ashoke SJB Rana at a press conference before the tournament.



To get an idea of how important golf is in the corporate world, take a look at the Himalayan's board of directors, which includes avid golfers such as Ashoke Rana, Prachanda B Shrestha and Bijay B Shrestha. Board members are genuinely convinced that continuous support is vital to developing excellence in a sport and have taken the initiative to combine a sensible corporate strategy with doing something extra for the country. Transforming last year's four-day tournament into an event geared toward both amateurs and professionals will go a long way towards creating a sustainable golf program in Nepal.



This week, myself and my fellow pro golfers competed for a total purse of Rs 150,000 from which the winner, Sabin Sapkota from Dharan, bagged Rs 51,000. Deepak Neupane finished second with a 296 while myself and Deepak Thapa Magar tied for third at 299. At 301, CB Bhandari was tops among amateurs. All the golfers but those finishing in the last two places earned prize money. What a great boost for the country's professional golfers!



I and other professionals look forward to other corporations jumping on the bandwagon, not only to develop golf but to promote all sports in our country.



Deepak Acharya is a golf instructor and Golf Director at Gokarna Forest Golf Resort & Spa, Kathmandu. prodeepak@hotmail.com