Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Yantrick

Share:

Articles by Yantrick

Nepali Times

An electrifying ride

A stylish, impressive necessity in the age of petrol queues

Nepali Times

Home-made froyo

Let’s say your love handles are getting heftier, you can’t keep away from the carbs, the doc has told you to lose 10 kg fast, but you can’t keep…

Nepali Times

Livin’ the Elife 7

An egregious and enjoyable phone

Nepali Times

Quake alert

With fault lines along the Himalayas ready to snap any time, Quake Alarm is an absolute must for every school, office, and home in the Valley

Nepali Times

More than Time

An expensive smartwatch that might fail without a good battery life

Nepali Times

Smart Refrigerators

LG’s new range of refrigerators are packed with energy efficient features

Nepali Times

Through another’s eyes

Travel the world without having to spend a rupee

Nepali Times

Slim and strong

Not the ultimate upgrade, but worth a look for its price and specs

Nepali Times

Easy cooking with style

A great product that offers well thought out features aimed at encouraging hassle-free cooking

Nepali Times

Googling Everest

People can now experience the Everest Trek from the comfort of their homes

Nepali Times

The Nepali smartphone

Nepal’s first smartphone brand with an unbeatable price

Nepali Times

A Sagoon Future

An app from which Facebook Events can certainly learn a thing or two

Nepali Times

All about that bass

Acompact stereo system delivering thumping bass and a myriad of connectivity options

Nepali Times

Mobile darkroom

An all-in-one tool that will find a permanent home in our phones

Nepali Times

Not Just Bigger

An easy decision for those looking for a seamless entertainment experience

Nepali Times

Gamer’s delight

A laptop that will satisfy the high-performance demands of gamers

Nepali Times

Seamless streaming

An affordable way to stream your home media on your HDTV

Nepali Times

iWant

A worthy expense for its sharp image quality and huge storage space

Nepali Times

Theatre at home

A worthy of gracing any home theater setup

Nepali Times

Slimmed down

Slim and light the Elfie S5.1 is a delight for users who prefer form over function

Nepali Times

Sound of theatre

If you want the complete home theater experience, then a capable receiver such as the Yamaha RX-V567 is a must

Nepali Times

Picture Perfect

The 55 inch W800B 3D LED TV is the jewel in the crown

Nepali Times

A grand entrance

The Canon EOS 1200D DSLR camera offers extraordinary and comfortable features at a good bargain

Nepali Times

The perfect mix

A perfect prosumer camera for photographers looking to switch from their compacts to a more sophisticated camera

Showing 1 to 24 of 114 items