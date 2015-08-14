Nepali Times

A stylish, impressive necessity in the age of petrol queues
Let’s say your love handles are getting heftier, you can’t keep away from the carbs, the doc has told you to lose 10 kg fast, but you can’t keep…
An egregious and enjoyable phone
With fault lines along the Himalayas ready to snap any time, Quake Alarm is an absolute must for every school, office, and home in the Valley
An expensive smartwatch that might fail without a good battery life
LG’s new range of refrigerators are packed with energy efficient features
Travel the world without having to spend a rupee
Not the ultimate upgrade, but worth a look for its price and specs
A great product that offers well thought out features aimed at encouraging hassle-free cooking
People can now experience the Everest Trek from the comfort of their homes
Nepal’s first smartphone brand with an unbeatable price
An app from which Facebook Events can certainly learn a thing or two
Acompact stereo system delivering thumping bass and a myriad of connectivity options
An all-in-one tool that will find a permanent home in our phones
An easy decision for those looking for a seamless entertainment experience
A laptop that will satisfy the high-performance demands of gamers
An affordable way to stream your home media on your HDTV
A worthy expense for its sharp image quality and huge storage space
A worthy of gracing any home theater setup
Slim and light the Elfie S5.1 is a delight for users who prefer form over function
If you want the complete home theater experience, then a capable receiver such as the Yamaha RX-V567 is a must
The 55 inch W800B 3D LED TV is the jewel in the crown
The Canon EOS 1200D DSLR camera offers extraordinary and comfortable features at a good bargain
A perfect prosumer camera for photographers looking to switch from their compacts to a more sophisticated camera