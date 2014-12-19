While compact digital cameras seem to be breathing their last collective breaths in the unstoppable rise of the smartphone cameras, DLSR cameras are still going strong. Big cameras with big lenses have always held a special place in the hearts of techies, amateurs and professionals alike. Think DSLR cameras and Canon pops up in most of our minds, and with that reputation to uphold, Canon has introduced a new entry-level DSLR camera, the EOS 1200D

Sporting a carbon-fibre reinforced polycarbonate body, the Canon EOS 1200D follows the DSLR design to a ‘T.’ The construction feels really solid, the design is easy on the eye, striking an excellent balance between durability and portability. As you might expect then, the 1200D is a pleasure to handle and shoot with. It sits well in the hands and is extremely easy, comfortable and light-weight. At 480 grams you never feel the danger of losing hold of your valuable new purchase even if you are using it for an extended period of time.

Thankfully, the number of buttons has been kept to a minimum, as befitting an entry-level camera. All buttons are big and labeled clearly. The EOS 1200D has a 3 inch fixed LCD screen to review your shots. It comes with a boxed 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 lens as standard and built-in flash for those low-light/night shots. The hotshoe on top of the camera allows for optional flash accessories to be added.

The EOS 1200D’s massive 18 megapixel sensor allows for incredibly detailed images and the videos record at full HD resolutions. Low-light images also look detailed, owing to EOS 1200D boosting its sensitivity in low-light conditions (up to ISO 6400). In auto-mode, the EOS 1200D automatically analyses the scene for brightness, colour and the presence of movement and faces to set the camera to the most appropriate settings for you to capture that perfect shot.

The Canon EOS 1200D also allows for 9 Auto Focus points in a scene allowing you to place your subject either in the middle of the frame or off-centre, for a more interesting composition. The camera is backed up capably by a battery that powers the camera for up to 500 shots on a single charge and comes with an 8 GB memory card, which might not be enough for some users. Canon’s EOS Companion app is a handy guide for amateur DSLR adopters, assisting you in exploring the features and controls of the EOS 1200D.

The Canon 1200D proves to be an ergonomically designed camera that new users should be able to quickly and painlessly get comfortable with using.

Yantrick’s Verdict: Great shots, and an easy learning curve is what the Canon EOS 1200D brings to the table, and at approx. Rs 60,000, is a great bargain.