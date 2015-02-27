The days of the gigantic music system with 5-CD or 7-CD changer may be gone, but there is always a place for a decent stereo system in Yantrick’s living room. Sony has always delivered quality audio products, ranging from earphones to Bluetooth speakers and full-surround sound systems. The Sony MHC-ECL77BT is made with the same commitment.

Sporting a bold black angular design and weighing a solid 10 kg, the new compact stereo music system with wireless capabilities is something you would want to show off to your friends. An LCD display displaying source playback information, volume level, sound settings and time, and an array of buttons sit on the front of the system, while the back of the system makes room for speaker connections.

More than just the aesthetics, the MHC-ECL77BT’s sound system is what you will want your friends to be jealous of, with the system capable of thumping out a maximum of 470 watts of bass sounds. For those of us that crave some extra bass, the MHC-ECL77BT‘s Bass Boost is more than well-equipped to satisfy. Its music enhancement settings also allow users to dial in the sound by setting their own EQ curve or to choose from one of the preset EQ settings: R&B, Pop, Rock, Salsa, Electronic, Country, Hip-Hop and Jazz.

Convenience is the name of the game with Sony’s MHC-ECL77BT, and the system’s wireless streaming capability leads the way. The MHC-ECL77BT allows you to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth device, and it easily connects with all your Bluetooth-enabled devices so you can enjoy music without the hassle of wires, from a distance of 30-feet.

With NFC (Near Field Communication) connection just a tap away, you can instantly connect and start streaming your music in seconds. A conveniently placed front USB port is also extremely handy and can be used to record from CD, as well as connect, control, charge and playback a wide range of compatible audio devices. A 3.5 mm audio input on the front of the music system allows for connectivity and playback of music from a range of audio devices. Furthermore, the MHC-ECL77BT also plays audio (music and MP3) via the CD slot, and gives you the option to tune in to your local FM stations.

Yantrick’s Verdict: The Sony MHC-ECL77BT has all your audio needs covered. Retailing at the Sony store for around Rs 25,000, this compact stereo system promises to deliver a rich sound, thumping bass, and a myriad of connectivity options.