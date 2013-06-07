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Sulaiman Daud

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Articles by Sulaiman Daud

Nepali Times

Marronnier

Visit this restaurant for a taste of Western cuisine as seen through Japanese eyes

Nepali Times

War’s legacy: a gun culture

The conflict may be over, but a new survey shows high levels of violence because there are so many guns around

Nepali Times

Café du Temple

This restaurant in Patan Durbar Square might be better remembered for its spectacular view than the quality of its food

Nepali Times

The Yellow House

This restaurant in Sanepa offers sumptuous breakfasts, probably one of the best menus in town

Nepali Times

Doctor at your doorstep

CINDREY LIUIn Nepali culture if a father falls sick, the son is responsible for taking care of him. But as joint families fragment into nuclear…

Nepali Times

Furusato

With nice food, clean restrooms, efficient wi-fi, and peaceful surroundings, it’s a shame that more people don’t know about Furusato

Nepali Times

Seeing green

An illiterate farmer makes an extraordinary journey from a porter to a successful entrepreneur selling organic produce

Nepali Times

Degaa Resto Lounge

Along with the usual selection of Western dishes and cocktails and mocktails, Degaa offers incredible Newari and Indian cuisine

Nepali Times

A for autism

Nepali parents don’t have the knowledge or resources to take care of children with disorders like autism, but support is on its way

Nepali Times

La Soon

An excellent place to have a nice dinner in a peaceful surrounding, although the slightly expensive dishes make it less practical as a quick lunch getaway

Nepali Times

Caffe Concerto Pizzeria

If you are early in the morning in Pokhara’s Lakeside, drop by this Italian restaurant to start your day on the right foot

Nepali Times

Crowd-sourcing in the cloud

Unique global communication project combines job-creation with commitment to the community

Nepali Times

Himalayan Pizza

This Italian restaurant has enough options to keep both adults and children coming back for more

Nepali Times

Tian Rui

If you’re looking for genuine good Chinese food this restaurant is the best place to go

Nepali Times

No right of passage

Lacking proper roads and sidewalks, Kathmandu Valley is one of the most difficult places to live in for those who are mobility-impaired

Nepali Times

Cafe Cheeno

Comfortable and elegant, Cafe Cheeno is the perfect place to have a cup of coffee and chat with friends on a cold day

Nepali Times

The Village Cafe

This restaurant in Pulchok serves delicious Newari home-made food with affordable prices

Nepali Times

Strokes of modernity

Park Gallery’s newest exhibition paints a complex narrative of the birth and evolution of modern art in Nepal