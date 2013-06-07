Nepali Times

Visit this restaurant for a taste of Western cuisine as seen through Japanese eyes
The conflict may be over, but a new survey shows high levels of violence because there are so many guns around
This restaurant in Patan Durbar Square might be better remembered for its spectacular view than the quality of its food
This restaurant in Sanepa offers sumptuous breakfasts, probably one of the best menus in town
CINDREY LIUIn Nepali culture if a father falls sick, the son is responsible for taking care of him. But as joint families fragment into nuclear…
With nice food, clean restrooms, efficient wi-fi, and peaceful surroundings, it’s a shame that more people don’t know about Furusato
An illiterate farmer makes an extraordinary journey from a porter to a successful entrepreneur selling organic produce
Along with the usual selection of Western dishes and cocktails and mocktails, Degaa offers incredible Newari and Indian cuisine
Nepali parents don’t have the knowledge or resources to take care of children with disorders like autism, but support is on its way
An excellent place to have a nice dinner in a peaceful surrounding, although the slightly expensive dishes make it less practical as a quick lunch getaway
If you are early in the morning in Pokhara’s Lakeside, drop by this Italian restaurant to start your day on the right foot
Unique global communication project combines job-creation with commitment to the community
This Italian restaurant has enough options to keep both adults and children coming back for more
If you’re looking for genuine good Chinese food this restaurant is the best place to go
Lacking proper roads and sidewalks, Kathmandu Valley is one of the most difficult places to live in for those who are mobility-impaired
Comfortable and elegant, Cafe Cheeno is the perfect place to have a cup of coffee and chat with friends on a cold day
This restaurant in Pulchok serves delicious Newari home-made food with affordable prices
Park Gallery’s newest exhibition paints a complex narrative of the birth and evolution of modern art in Nepal