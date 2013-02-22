As the old saying goes, the best way to stay healthy is to eat like a king in the morning, eat like a peasant in the afternoon, and eat like a pauper at night. If you happen to be around Pokhara’s Lakeside, Caffe Concerto Pizzeria Restaurant is the ideal place to start your day with a breakfast fit for royalty.
A two-storey building opposite the former royal palace, Caffe Concerto is also known for its Italian style menu of pizzas and pastas. But to our surprise, its breakfast menu had better choices than most other restaurants in Pokhara or in the capital.
We also ordered the American breakfast set, a slightly pricier option at Rs 335, but one that didn’t disappoint when it arrived. You can choose omelette, scrambled or sunny side up egg. In the end we settled on scrambled. The eggs weren’t as fluffy as we had hoped, but the croissant made up for it. Warm and buttery, soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, it was so good we felt like ordering a whole basket to take home.
The cafe also provides free Wi-Fi and a selection of fresh Gelato (Italian ice-cream) for those with a sweet tooth. Before you go for a late morning stroll along Phewa Lake, drop by Concerto for a long, lazy holiday breakfast to start your day on the right foot.