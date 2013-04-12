A long, tiring climb is not what you want when you are delirious with hunger. And as you huff and puff your way to the top of the building to Degaa Resto Lounge, you will probably curse the owners for being ‘inconsiderate’. But once you step in, your weary legs will find comfort and your taste buds will be pleased because there is something for every type of foodie at this Kumaripati restaurant. Along with the usual selection of Western dishes and cocktails and mocktails, Degaa offers incredible Newari and Indian cuisine that makes it stand out among the litter of restaurants in the neighbourhood.

PICS: CINDREY LIU

After flipping through the extensive menu, we wanted to sample as much as possible. Our ‘first course’ was a round of Newari dishes. The vegetable and egg chatamari (Rs 70) and the buff and egg bara (Rs 90) were perfect starters to share around the table, light and crisp with the egg serving to hold both the vegetable and buff fillings together. The buff sekuwa (Rs 170) was a little tough and the portion was rather small but went well with the other starters. We added a plate of BBQ chicken wings (Rs 250) to fulfil our craving for ‘western’ food. The wings may be the best thing on the menu. Marinated in spices and covered in herbs they got our taste buds rolling.

We decided to go Indian for our main meal and ordered a plate of chicken biryani (Rs 200), garlic and butter naan (Rs 30 and Rs 50), along with chicken tikka masala (Rs 280) and chicken and apricot curry (Rs 200). And as we waited patiently for a bite of our neighbour’s food down south, we comforted our still hungry tummies with fruity drinks. But the pineapple mocktail (Rs 125) was too sweet for my taste. I suggest the virgin flamingo (Rs 125) instead since it is smoother and more refreshing. When our biryani arrived, I must say I was a little disappointed.

Although the chicken and the coconut flakes combined surprisingly well, the rice itself was a bit stale. However, the fluffy naans were superb, going especially well with the spicy masala. The apricot curry tasted more exotic, definitely a choice for the gastronomically adventurous. A visit to Degaa is worth for the spectacular views of southern Kathmandu alone and is perfect for a dinner with a large group of friends. We don’t recommend visiting during the afternoon because load-shedding means there is no music, no mood lifters. The music and lights definitely make Degaa a pleasant place to eat and chat while looking out at the city skyline.

GOOGLE MAPS

How to get there: from the roundabout in Jawalakhel turn into Kumaripati road and walk until you see Siddhartha Bank and Phillips showroom on your left. Enter the building, walk up to the top floor.