Nepali Times

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Himali Dixit

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Articles by Himali Dixit

Nepal’s other attraction: the night sky

Nepal’s other attraction: the night sky

In 2016 National Geographic selected the Sagarmatha National Park as the top six destinations to watch the night sky. Above, light from Gokyo…

World’s rangers face wide-ranging challenges

World’s rangers face wide-ranging challenges

Tharu dancers parade in Sauraha on opening night. All photos: RANJAN RAMCHANDANIIt is an indication of just how dangerous the job of rangers is…

Empty, stately Thapagaun

Empty, stately Thapagaun

The Thapas of Muga must act fast to preserve what the past has gifted them

Subversion to submission

Subversion to submission

Middle-class morality in a radical play

Gorkhalis still flock to Gorakhpur

Gorkhalis still flock to Gorakhpur

This Indian frontier town has always had close links to Nepal but with time those links take on new meanings