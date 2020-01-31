Nepali Times

In 2016 National Geographic selected the Sagarmatha National Park as the top six destinations to watch the night sky. Above, light from Gokyo…
Tharu dancers parade in Sauraha on opening night. All photos: RANJAN RAMCHANDANIIt is an indication of just how dangerous the job of rangers is…
The Thapas of Muga must act fast to preserve what the past has gifted them
Middle-class morality in a radical play
This Indian frontier town has always had close links to Nepal but with time those links take on new meanings