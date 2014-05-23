Nepali Times

The Malla architecture that you find here is unlike anywhere else in the world.
Customisable Air Brush T-Shirts a hit among people in Nepal
Patan Museum builds on its unique exhibits by opening to the public four new restored annexes, including courtyards of priceless beauty
Even after 60 years, the United Mission to Nepal remains a major non-governmental player in Nepal’s development
The walk down the road from Pulchowk to Jhamsikhel has become every pedestrian’s worst nightmare. The amount of dust and smoke the street blows…
Reviving the art of traditional baby massages LOST ART: A day-old baby is gently lowered into a bucket of warm water which is used to replicate…
Reviving the art of traditional baby massages A nurse gently lifts the baby out of the thick swathe of blankets and begins to delicately massage…
Making traveller’s health a priority could attract more tourists to Nepal
Manakamana is a structurally formal, but groundbreaking documentary which requires a great deal of patience on the viewer’s part.
As the most popular tourist destination in Nepal, Pokhara is a melting pot of food from across the globe. Walking along Lakeside leaves one…
A combination of paragliding and falconry is gaining its own popularity
Like Kathmandu’s Jhamsikhel, one is truly spoilt for choice at Pokhara’s food district. Every establishment boasts ‘best views’ of Phewa Lake…
A handicrafts business in Pokhara is helping young, disabled Nepalis become economically independent
Crackdown on drink driving has lessened road accidents, but public attitude is harder to change
Exciting Mediterranean cuisine at Boudha
Last week as the world celebrated the coming of the year of the horse, a bunch of us decided to ring in the Chinese New Year at one of…
A teacher helps integrate hundreds of handicapped students back into the community
Even as churpi becomes popular abroad, the domestic market is stagnating and driving away farmers and investors