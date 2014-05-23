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Hariz Baharudin

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Articles by Hariz Baharudin

Nepali Times

Back to Basics in Bhaktapur

The Malla architecture that you find here is unlike anywhere else in the world.

Nepali Times

Rocking the Airbrush

Customisable Air Brush T-Shirts a hit among people in Nepal

Nepali Times

Patan’s living museum

Patan Museum builds on its unique exhibits by opening to the public four new restored annexes, including courtyards of priceless beauty

Nepali Times

Mission not impossible

Even after 60 years, the United Mission to Nepal remains a major non-governmental player in Nepal’s development

Nepali Times

Haus Café

The walk down the road from Pulchowk to Jhamsikhel has become every pedestrian’s worst nightmare. The amount of dust and smoke the street blows…

Nepali Times

Baby Spa

Reviving the art of traditional baby massages LOST ART: A day-old baby is gently lowered into a bucket of warm water which is used to replicate…

Baby spa

Baby spa

Reviving the art of traditional baby massages A nurse gently lifts the baby out of the thick swathe of blankets and begins to delicately massage…

Nepali Times

Healthy makes wealthy

Making traveller’s health a priority could attract more tourists to Nepal

Nepali Times

Healthy makes wealthy

Making traveller’s health a priority could attract more tourists to Nepal

Nepali Times

Manakamana, the film

Manakamana is a structurally formal, but groundbreaking documentary which requires a great deal of patience on the viewer’s part.

Nepali Times

Natssul

As the most popular tourist destination in Nepal, Pokhara is a melting pot of food from across the globe. Walking along Lakeside leaves one…

Nepali Times

It’s a bird

A combination of paragliding and falconry is gaining its own popularity

Nepali Times

Bamboo Kitchen and Bar

Like Kathmandu’s Jhamsikhel, one is truly spoilt for choice at Pokhara’s food district. Every establishment boasts ‘best views’ of Phewa Lake…

Nepali Times

Weaving a bright future

A handicrafts business in Pokhara is helping young, disabled Nepalis become economically independent

Nepali Times

Getting over the influence

Crackdown on drink driving has lessened road accidents, but public attitude is harder to change

Nepali Times

La Casita De Boudhanath

Exciting Mediterranean cuisine at Boudha

Nepali Times

Zhang Kim

Last week as the world celebrated the coming of the year of the horse, a bunch of us decided to ring in the Chinese New Year at one of…

Nepali Times

Dayaram's Adarsha

A teacher helps integrate hundreds of handicapped students back into the community

Nepali Times

Who moved the chewing cheese?

Even as churpi becomes popular abroad, the domestic market is stagnating and driving away farmers and investors