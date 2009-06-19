Nepali Times

KONG YEN LIN TRIPLE SETBACK: 50-year-old Jamuna Buddha lost her youngest son, a civilian police, during the conflict period in Achham when he…
Ambitions to improve reproductive health and beat maternal mortality in post-war Rolpa face an array of obstacles
Another monsoon is around the corner and newborns in Kosi's refugee camps are more vulnerable than ever
The Kusunda are not just facing poverty and alienation, but extinction
As foreign workers return, Myagdi is buffeted by the global financial crisis
The global recession hits Pokhara's tourism-based economy
PICS: KONG YEN LIN Being illiterate, seamstress Khima Nepali used to memorise all her customers' orders by heart. But when business started to…
The end of war hasn't yet brought justice and equality in Dang
At a Maoist cantonment, the main issue is not integration, but attrition
KONG YEN LIN If one were to judge the age of Rima Chaudari by her hands, you could think she was four times older. The 13-year-old kamalari was…
KONG YEN LIN SCARRED: Hasron Idrishi's mother holds a picture of her daughter when she was admitted to hospital after her husband set her on…
Kids selling candy floss work 18 hours a day for their future
The boundaries of social hierarchy blur rapidly as inter-ethnic marriages catch on