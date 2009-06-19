Nepali Times

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Kong Yen Lin

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Articles by Kong Yen Lin

After surviving war, Achham battles Aids

After surviving war, Achham battles Aids

KONG YEN LIN TRIPLE SETBACK: 50-year-old Jamuna Buddha lost her youngest son, a civilian police, during the conflict period in Achham when he…

From birth to death

From birth to death

Ambitions to improve reproductive health and beat maternal mortality in post-war Rolpa face an array of obstacles

Flood of babies

Flood of babies

Another monsoon is around the corner and newborns in Kosi's refugee camps are more vulnerable than ever

Close to the edge

Close to the edge

The Kusunda are not just facing poverty and alienation, but extinction

Feeling the pinch

Feeling the pinch

As foreign workers return, Myagdi is buffeted by the global financial crisis

Feeling the pinch

Feeling the pinch

As foreign workers return, Myagdi is buffeted by the global financial crisis

Where are the tourists?

Where are the tourists?

The global recession hits Pokhara's tourism-based economy

"Ama ko iskul"

"Ama ko iskul"

PICS: KONG YEN LIN Being illiterate, seamstress Khima Nepali used to memorise all her customers' orders by heart. But when business started to…

Peace is yet to be

Peace is yet to be

The end of war hasn't yet brought justice and equality in Dang

Revolution and reconciliation

Revolution and reconciliation

At a Maoist cantonment, the main issue is not integration, but attrition

A costly freedom for kamalaris

A costly freedom for kamalaris

KONG YEN LIN If one were to judge the age of Rima Chaudari by her hands, you could think she was four times older. The 13-year-old kamalari was…

...gender rights and education

...gender rights and education

KONG YEN LIN SCARRED: Hasron Idrishi's mother holds a picture of her daughter when she was admitted to hospital after her husband set her on…

Sweet dreams

Sweet dreams

Kids selling candy floss work 18 hours a day for their future

Caste no bar

Caste no bar

The boundaries of social hierarchy blur rapidly as inter-ethnic marriages catch on