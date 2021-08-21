Rajkumar Kathariya was arrested from the hospital where he was receiving treatment after being shot in police firing. His wife Sita gave birth…
Illustration: DIWAKAR CHETTRINepal’s Supreme Court has been overturning Prime Minister K P Oli’s moves to remain in office one by one, even as…
Photo: WWFWhen a wildlife census in Chitwan National Park in 2013 counted 120 tigers, conservationists were elated. It meant Nepal was well on…
Uma Bhujel was a Brigade Commissar in the Moaist Party. In this photograph, she poses with fellow fighters after ambushing and killing three…
Panoramic view of Manang Village and the Gangapurna and Annapurna III Glaciers that have retreated dramatically since 1980. Photo: SolundirWhen…
Konjuk Lama was named in numerous seizures of tiger parts in Nepal and India, and was finally caught in Kathmandu on 25 June. But like high…
Wild elephants crossing the East-West Highway in Bardia National Park recently. Photo: WWFCutting through the dense jungles of the Tarai…
NAKED TRUTH: Sabitri Subedi (standing with mike) and Diya Bhandari struggle with police during a demonstration last week in Kathmandu against…
Viewers in Nepal will be able to watch non-Nepali television programs without advertisements from next year.
Nearly two weeks into Govinda KC’s hunger strike, political parties are still unwilling to listen to his demands
One year on, Nepali Times catches up with survivors of the earthquake
Madhesi leaders of national parties say some of the demands of plains-based groups are genuine and can easily be addressed
Playing in the World Cricket League Championship will give the Nepali Cricket team much needed international exposure
A walkway will revive the forgotten cultural heritage along Bagmati river
Perpetrators of conflict-era sexual violence walk free as women suffer in silence and fear
Key witnesses in the prosecution of Dekendra’s killers forced to retract statements.
The revolution that was supposed to liberate his community from oppression devoured Ram Ratan Chaudhari’s family
The district with the most forced disappearances during the conflict is still in mourning
Vice-captain of the Nepali women’s cricket team wants teammates to stay focused on the larger picture