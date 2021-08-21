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Tufan Neupane

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Articles by Tufan Neupane

Tikapur’s protracted trauma

Tikapur’s protracted trauma

Rajkumar Kathariya was arrested from the hospital where he was receiving treatment after being shot in police firing. His wife Sita gave birth…

Oli's gambit

Oli's gambit

Illustration: DIWAKAR CHETTRINepal’s Supreme Court has been overturning Prime Minister K P Oli’s moves to remain in office one by one, even as…

Chitwan can accommodate more tigers

Chitwan can accommodate more tigers

Photo: WWFWhen a wildlife census in Chitwan National Park in 2013 counted 120 tigers, conservationists were elated. It meant Nepal was well on…

Uma Bhujel in and out of jail

Uma Bhujel in and out of jail

Uma Bhujel was a Brigade Commissar in the Moaist Party. In this photograph, she poses with fellow fighters after ambushing and killing three…

Forests replace glaciers in the Himalaya

Forests replace glaciers in the Himalaya

Panoramic view of Manang Village and the Gangapurna and Annapurna III Glaciers that have retreated dramatically since 1980. Photo: SolundirWhen…

Lax laws make Nepal haven for tiger poachers

Lax laws make Nepal haven for tiger poachers

Konjuk Lama was named in numerous seizures of tiger parts in Nepal and India, and was finally caught in Kathmandu on 25 June. But like high…

Underpasses to reduce roadkill in Nepal

Underpasses to reduce roadkill in Nepal

Wild elephants crossing the East-West Highway in Bardia National Park recently. Photo: WWFCutting through the dense jungles of the Tarai…

Justice for Sale

Justice for Sale

NAKED TRUTH: Sabitri Subedi (standing with mike) and Diya Bhandari struggle with police during a demonstration last week in Kathmandu against…

Nepali Times

Breaking the commercial break

Viewers in Nepal will be able to watch non-Nepali television programs without advertisements from next year.

Nepali Times

Hungry for reform

Nearly two weeks into Govinda KC’s hunger strike, political parties are still unwilling to listen to his demands

Nepali Times

After the aftershocks

One year on, Nepali Times catches up with survivors of the earthquake

Nepali Times

Tarai talks

Madhesi leaders of national parties say some of the demands of plains-based groups are genuine and can easily be addressed

Nepali Times

Nepali cricket crosses boundaries

Playing in the World Cricket League Championship will give the Nepali Cricket team much needed international exposure

Nepali Times

Coming soon: The Bagmati Heritage Walkway

A walkway will revive the forgotten cultural heritage along Bagmati river

Nepali Times

Rape as a weapon of war

Perpetrators of conflict-era sexual violence walk free as women suffer in silence and fear

Nepali Times

Justice under threat

Key witnesses in the prosecution of Dekendra’s killers forced to retract statements.

Nepali Times

“Everyone forgot us”

The revolution that was supposed to liberate his community from oppression devoured Ram Ratan Chaudhari’s family

Nepali Times

Forced to disappear

The district with the most forced disappearances during the conflict is still in mourning

Nepali Times

Standing up

Vice-captain of the Nepali women’s cricket team wants teammates to stay focused on the larger picture