Nepali Times

GRASSROOTS: Activist Radha Poudel has spent her career working for dignified menstruation. Menstruation in Nepal has become synonymous with…
Photo: JAYADEV KRISHNA SHRESTHARajkumar Shrestha flicked his baton, musicians raised their instruments, and the audience at the Academy Hall in…
Nepal and France might be celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties, but the links between the two countries began to be forged centuries…
Photo: REETI K.C.The spiral metal staircase leads to a glass door. A gentle push and you bathe in the aroma of coffee. The grinding of beans,…
Photo: MONIKA DEUPALAJust after waking, the first thing many people across the world, and increasingly in Nepal, do is pick up their mobile…
Photos:REETI K.CBeads of sweat roll down the forehead when the 30-minute hike up the steep path ends. Villagers in traditional Gurung attire…
Pic: REETI KCWhat makes one country’s cuisine a global favourite, while another is confined to its borders? What defines the exotic in…
FLAG OFF: The Kathmandu Kora 2019 being flagged off at Patan Darbar Square by Lalitpur Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan. Pic: KUNDA DIXITMore than…
After a flurry of accusations by Nepali women of sexual harassment by co-workers, bosses, teachers, family members or strangers in buses, the…
Photos: REETI KC and SEWA BHATTARAI“Om,” the gong reverberated with a gentle touch of the mallet. Another wisp of the stick to the gong and it…
With its strong oral tradition, Nepal is a country of storytellers and listeners. Holding a steaming cup of chiya, a storyteller recites past…
Incense perfumed the hall as visitors entered a room full of photographs hung on the white walls of Taragaon Museum on a recent Saturday…
The 1925 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost took a beating but made it to Kathmandu.Driving on the Tibetan plateau was, aside from the altitude, fairly…
It is billed as the world’s largest corporate amateur golf tournament, and is being held nearly simultaneously in 100 countries around the world…