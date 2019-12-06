Nepali Times

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Reeti KC

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Articles by Reeti KC

“Menstruation is not private business, it is everyone’s business”

“Menstruation is not private business, it is everyone’s business”

GRASSROOTS: Activist Radha Poudel has spent her career working for dignified menstruation. Menstruation in Nepal has become synonymous with…

Nepal-Norway orchestra finds harmonies

Nepal-Norway orchestra finds harmonies

Photo: JAYADEV KRISHNA SHRESTHARajkumar Shrestha flicked his baton, musicians raised their instruments, and the audience at the Academy Hall in…

Nepal-France ties in photos

Nepal-France ties in photos

Nepal and France might be celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties, but the links between the two countries began to be forged centuries…

Java in the Himalaya

Java in the Himalaya

Photo: REETI K.C.The spiral metal staircase leads to a glass door. A gentle push and you bathe in the aroma of coffee. The grinding of beans,…

So, you want to quit Facebook?

So, you want to quit Facebook?

Photo: MONIKA DEUPALAJust after waking, the first thing many people across the world, and increasingly in Nepal, do is pick up their mobile…

Homestay brings locals home

Homestay brings locals home

Photos:REETI K.CBeads of sweat roll down the forehead when the 30-minute hike up the steep path ends. Villagers in traditional Gurung attire…

A true taste of Thailand

A true taste of Thailand

Pic: REETI KCWhat makes one country’s cuisine a global favourite, while another is confined to its borders? What defines the exotic in…

Cycle challenge and click to win

Cycle challenge and click to win

FLAG OFF: The Kathmandu Kora 2019 being flagged off at Patan Darbar Square by Lalitpur Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan. Pic: KUNDA DIXITMore than…

Nepali women take to media to expose abuse

Nepali women take to media to expose abuse

After a flurry of accusations by Nepali women of sexual harassment by co-workers, bosses, teachers, family members or strangers in buses, the…

Echoes of Drum Jatra

Echoes of Drum Jatra

Photos: REETI KC and SEWA BHATTARAI“Om,” the gong reverberated with a gentle touch of the mallet. Another wisp of the stick to the gong and it…

They have stories to yell

They have stories to yell

With its strong oral tradition, Nepal is a country of storytellers and listeners. Holding a steaming cup of chiya, a storyteller recites past…

Art of everyday living

Art of everyday living

Incense perfumed the hall as visitors entered a room full of photographs hung on the white walls of Taragaon Museum on a recent Saturday…

Hell of a journey

Hell of a journey

The 1925 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost took a beating but made it to Kathmandu.Driving on the Tibetan plateau was, aside from the altitude, fairly…

Turkish global golf in Gokarna

Turkish global golf in Gokarna

It is billed as the world’s largest corporate amateur golf tournament, and is being held nearly simultaneously in 100 countries around the world…