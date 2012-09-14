Nepali Times

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Chandan Sapkota

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Articles by Chandan Sapkota

Sticky prices

Sticky prices

Steep inflation and mounting food prices will leave a big dent in Nepalis' wallets this festive season

Load on the economy

Load on the economy

Besides the inconvenience, long hours of load-shedding will severely stunt the country's economic growth

Lost priority, New!

Lost priority, New!

Nepal can be more competitive by improving investment and upgrading infrastructure

Failure to yield

Failure to yield

Lack of fertiliser and delayed monsoon are depriving poor farmers of their only source of income and stunting the country's economy

Budget discord

Budget discord

A caretaker government can't do much more than a stop-gap budget, but improving the investment climate should be a priority