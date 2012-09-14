Nepali Times

Steep inflation and mounting food prices will leave a big dent in Nepalis' wallets this festive season
Besides the inconvenience, long hours of load-shedding will severely stunt the country's economic growth
Nepal can be more competitive by improving investment and upgrading infrastructure
Lack of fertiliser and delayed monsoon are depriving poor farmers of their only source of income and stunting the country's economy
A caretaker government can't do much more than a stop-gap budget, but improving the investment climate should be a priority