Nepali Times

Solar cookers help feed Bhutani refugees, protect forests
On his 100th birthday, Kathmandu pays tribute to Boris Lissanevitch, the legendary Russian who launched Nepal into the world
The low morale of Bhutani refugees is giving way to deep social problems
Inner city communities in Kathmandu and Patan prepare for the earthquake that will surely come
Kathmandu's call centres finally put Nepal on the world's outsourcing map
Traditional Newari baby massage is re-invented in Switzerland
Fun presents of questionable utilitarian value for the holiday season
Nepal exports lokta worth $4 million a year overseas but Nepalis aren't buying it
What started out two years ago as a group of women friends getting together to sing has become an important part of Kathmandu's musical…
This year's Changa Chait festival will feature 'open skies' in the name of peace
Ten new ways to celebrate the festival of sisterhood
Stress and competition push more young Nepalis to take their own lives
Nepalis are going global cycling for peace
A prototype house with infinite energy-saving potential
August has kickboxing, karate and hapkido championships
An art form with a very long shelf life
With a new shooting range, new equipment, new tournaments Nepali shooters may soon be bagging medals
The heat is on and the pools are open
What Nepali basketball players lack in the height department, they more than make up for on the agility front. That is the impression spectators…
Suddenly, Kathmandu can't get enough of lip-smacking Thai, Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine
To be able to capture nature in all its hues is Prajwal Pradhan's biggest challenge
It is a 45-minute drive down a long dirt road from the highway to the village of Singraha in Kapilbastu near the Indian border. Villagers are…
Some have become required reading
Tai Chi may be derived from the martial arts but it is now a great way to relax