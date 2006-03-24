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Aarti Basnyat

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Articles by Aarti Basnyat

A ray of sunshine

A ray of sunshine

Solar cookers help feed Bhutani refugees, protect forests

Boris

Boris

On his 100th birthday, Kathmandu pays tribute to Boris Lissanevitch, the legendary Russian who launched Nepal into the world

Signs of sorrow

Signs of sorrow

The low morale of Bhutani refugees is giving way to deep social problems

Getting ready for the Big One

Getting ready for the Big One

Inner city communities in Kathmandu and Patan prepare for the earthquake that will surely come

Nepal calling

Nepal calling

Kathmandu's call centres finally put Nepal on the world's outsourcing map

Baby's day out

Baby's day out

Traditional Newari baby massage is re-invented in Switzerland

Last minute shopping

Last minute shopping

Fun presents of questionable utilitarian value for the holiday season

Getting the paperwork done

Getting the paperwork done

Nepal exports lokta worth $4 million a year overseas but Nepalis aren't buying it

Music to their ears

Music to their ears

What started out two years ago as a group of women friends getting together to sing has become an important part of Kathmandu's musical…

Changa-rama

Changa-rama

This year's Changa Chait festival will feature 'open skies' in the name of peace

Not a tease anymore

Not a tease anymore

Ten new ways to celebrate the festival of sisterhood

Nepali Times

Suicide rates are rising

Stress and competition push more young Nepalis to take their own lives

Pedalling with purpose

Pedalling with purpose

Nepalis are going global cycling for peace

0 Energy House

0 Energy House

A prototype house with infinite energy-saving potential

Getting a kick out of it

Getting a kick out of it

August has kickboxing, karate and hapkido championships

Cast in stone

Cast in stone

An art form with a very long shelf life

A trigger happy sport

A trigger happy sport

With a new shooting range, new equipment, new tournaments Nepali shooters may soon be bagging medals

Going swimmingly

Going swimmingly

The heat is on and the pools are open

Slam dunk at GAA

Slam dunk at GAA

What Nepali basketball players lack in the height department, they more than make up for on the agility front. That is the impression spectators…

Truly yummy Asia

Truly yummy Asia

Suddenly, Kathmandu can't get enough of lip-smacking Thai, Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine

Turning nature’s megapixels into art

Turning nature’s megapixels into art

To be able to capture nature in all its hues is Prajwal Pradhan's biggest challenge

Hope in Kapilbastu

Hope in Kapilbastu

It is a 45-minute drive down a long dirt road from the highway to the village of Singraha in Kapilbastu near the Indian border. Villagers are…

Why you can’t ignore blogs anymore

Why you can’t ignore blogs anymore

Some have become required reading

Balancing mind and body

Balancing mind and body

Tai Chi may be derived from the martial arts but it is now a great way to relax

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