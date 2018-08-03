Nepali Times

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Thomas Heaton

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Articles by Thomas Heaton

Could Nepali cuisine go global?

Could Nepali cuisine go global?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-EPzTXSikw&feature=youtu.beSandwiched between two culinary monoliths, it’s no wonder Nepal’s cuisine can’t be…

Golfing in Nepal’s monsoon

Golfing in Nepal’s monsoon

https://youtu.be/FXoifG5ba50I t’s either sweat or rain during monsoon season on Nepal’s golf courses. But, we golfers are a specific…

A Kiwi takes to gundruk

A Kiwi takes to gundruk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0qar21iDPA&feature=youtu.beIt’s a great shame that most tourists come to Nepal, trek up and down mountains on a…

Fat man trekking

Fat man trekking

Thomas Heaton taking some much needed rest with a local dog, following a week's trekking to Mardi Himal and Annapurna Base Camp.Clothes glued to…