Nepali Times

Rural solar systems will not just help quake survivors meet immediate power needs, but also help us build a renewable energy future
Situated at 4400m, Dingboche’s 24 lodges survive on income from passing trekkers.
A new trekking route from Myagdi to Rukum follows trails used by the Maoists during the war
Rolwaling villagers say climate change is a result of divine wrath
Besides remittances, migrant workers are also bringing back HIV
PICS: KISHOR RIMAL Travelling to Rolpa from Kathmandu, there are plenty of signs of the physical scars of the ten-year old insurgency. Destroyed…