Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Kishor Rimal

Share:

Articles by Kishor Rimal

Nepali Times

The sun to the rescue

Rural solar systems will not just help quake survivors meet immediate power needs, but also help us build a renewable energy future

Nepali Times

Seeing the light in khumbu

Situated at 4400m, Dingboche’s 24 lodges survive on income from passing trekkers.

Guerrilla treks

Guerrilla treks

A new trekking route from Myagdi to Rukum follows trails used by the Maoists during the war

The gods are angry

The gods are angry

Rolwaling villagers say climate change is a result of divine wrath

Baglung women work on AIDS prevention

Baglung women work on AIDS prevention

Besides remittances, migrant workers are also bringing back HIV

"I want to be a guerrilla"

"I want to be a guerrilla"

PICS: KISHOR RIMAL Travelling to Rolpa from Kathmandu, there are plenty of signs of the physical scars of the ten-year old insurgency. Destroyed…