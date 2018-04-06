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Ayesha Shakya

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Articles by Ayesha Shakya

Arpana's world of quirky jewellery

Arpana's world of quirky jewellery

“I don’t know if I picked jewellery, but jewellery might have picked me.”Ayesha Shakya‘Jill of all trades, master of some’ is how Arpana…

Nepali Times

#BreatheFree

A social media survey reveals the true extent of the health impact of Kathmandu’s deteriorating air quality

Nepali Times

East meets West

Blending Nepali culture with western urban style through jewellery

Nepali Times

Long way to the promised land

An increasing number of Nepalis risk their lives and fortunes to sneak into the USA via Central America

Nepali Times

Mobilising women

Women’s centres help empower women to claim their rights and regain their footing

Nepali Times

Curator of history

Sanskritist Gautama V Vajracharya puts Nepali art history on the world map.

Nepali Times

California’s Little Bhutan

Bhutanese refugees in the United States have a new life but hold on to their roots

Nepali Times

Thakali delights

When it comes to homely Nepali food, nothing beats Thakali cuisine

Nepali Times

Taboo no more

Why is it so difficult for Nepali society to embrace female sexuality?

Nepali Times

Back in Barpak

At the epicenter eight months after the earthquake

Nepali Times

A visible change

To compete with social media, Nepal’s legacy papers need to prioritise visual storytelling

Nepali Times

#MadhesSpeaks

A social media campaign aims to bring voice of everyday Madhesis to the forefront

Nepali Times

Now, a trekking app

Throw out your hardcopy guidebook and navigate with your phone on your next trek

Nepali Times

Taste of Singapore

Chef Sam Leong’s innovative fusion cuisine lifts simple dishes to a loftier level

Nepali Times

Highway to Dhampus

A must-see, and apart from a few inconsistencies, authentically portrays the hardships of Nepalis without romanticising it.

Nepali Times

#MyGHT

Instagrammers promote Nepal trekking

Nepali Times

Himalayan healers

Traditional Tibetan medicine gets growing global following, but not much government support

INFOGRAPHICS: Himalmedia Nationwide Public Opinion Survey 2015

INFOGRAPHICS: Himalmedia Nationwide Public Opinion Survey 2015

More than 3,500 respondents in 35 districts were interviewed earlier this month in the Himalmedia Nationwide Public Opinion Survey 2015. We have…

Nepali Times

Emerging market

There is a lot Kathmandu can learn from up-and-coming Weifang in China

15 year timeline

15 year timeline

The last 15 years of Nepali history from the pages of Nepali Times.

Two month flashback

Two month flashback

Interactive timeline of the aftermath of the 25 April Earthquake.

Quake from space

Quake from space

High-resolution satellite imagery can help the country assess hazards from landslides and save lives

Nepali Times

Where are we?

Ncell partners with Flowminder to track movement of Nepalis post-earthquake

Nepali Times

Mapping the aftermath

An Internet repository for geo-located needs data is helping plan and target earthquake relief

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