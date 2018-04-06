“I don’t know if I picked jewellery, but jewellery might have picked me.”Ayesha Shakya‘Jill of all trades, master of some’ is how Arpana…
A social media survey reveals the true extent of the health impact of Kathmandu’s deteriorating air quality
Blending Nepali culture with western urban style through jewellery
An increasing number of Nepalis risk their lives and fortunes to sneak into the USA via Central America
Women’s centres help empower women to claim their rights and regain their footing
Sanskritist Gautama V Vajracharya puts Nepali art history on the world map.
Bhutanese refugees in the United States have a new life but hold on to their roots
When it comes to homely Nepali food, nothing beats Thakali cuisine
Why is it so difficult for Nepali society to embrace female sexuality?
At the epicenter eight months after the earthquake
To compete with social media, Nepal’s legacy papers need to prioritise visual storytelling
A social media campaign aims to bring voice of everyday Madhesis to the forefront
Throw out your hardcopy guidebook and navigate with your phone on your next trek
Chef Sam Leong’s innovative fusion cuisine lifts simple dishes to a loftier level
A must-see, and apart from a few inconsistencies, authentically portrays the hardships of Nepalis without romanticising it.
Instagrammers promote Nepal trekking
Traditional Tibetan medicine gets growing global following, but not much government support
More than 3,500 respondents in 35 districts were interviewed earlier this month in the Himalmedia Nationwide Public Opinion Survey 2015. We have…
There is a lot Kathmandu can learn from up-and-coming Weifang in China
The last 15 years of Nepali history from the pages of Nepali Times.
Interactive timeline of the aftermath of the 25 April Earthquake.
High-resolution satellite imagery can help the country assess hazards from landslides and save lives
Ncell partners with Flowminder to track movement of Nepalis post-earthquake
An Internet repository for geo-located needs data is helping plan and target earthquake relief