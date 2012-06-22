Nepali Times

Modern bathrooms are slowing finding a place in Nepali households
Many tourists are put off by the garbage, pollution, cheating and harassment
Climate change is forcing birds to alter their migration routes across the Himalaya
It's a material world, and the modern lifestyle brings with it higher stress levels. Individually, people practice yoga and meditation to try to…
Families and friends of those killed in the Ghunsa helicopter crash five years ago are helping nurture a new generation of Nepali conservationists
A police academy for sniffer dogs becomes an invaluable part of the Nepal Police