Nepali Times

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Stuti Sharma

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Articles by Stuti Sharma

Where is the bathroom?

Where is the bathroom?

Modern bathrooms are slowing finding a place in Nepali households

Gods no more

Gods no more

Many tourists are put off by the garbage, pollution, cheating and harassment

Change in the air

Change in the air

Climate change is forcing birds to alter their migration routes across the Himalaya

Vedic yagya in Panauti

Vedic yagya in Panauti

It's a material world, and the modern lifestyle brings with it higher stress levels. Individually, people practice yoga and meditation to try to…

Their souls march on

Their souls march on

Families and friends of those killed in the Ghunsa helicopter crash five years ago are helping nurture a new generation of Nepali conservationists

K-9 Unit

K-9 Unit

A police academy for sniffer dogs becomes an invaluable part of the Nepal Police