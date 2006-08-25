Nepali Times

Leave road maintenance to local communities and feel the difference
Highway mishaps can't be called 'accidents' when they are due to negligence and carelessness
Will Nepal really benefit as a transit for India-China trade?
Twenty years later, the Jiri highway survives the test of time and serves as a model for other mountain roads
Maintaining Nepal's roads is not easy but it is made easier by lengthworkers
Nepali guides get international-standard training for rock and ice climbing
Kathmandu's hospital waste is a health hazard
Out-migration and security fears have increased forest cover in Nepal's midhills.
Over-stretched and plagued by past mistakes, the national airline struggles to pull out of a nosedive.