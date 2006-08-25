Nepali Times

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Pragya Shrestha

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Articles by Pragya Shrestha

The road ahead for Nepal

The road ahead for Nepal

Leave road maintenance to local communities and feel the difference

Accidental travellers

Accidental travellers

Highway mishaps can't be called 'accidents' when they are due to negligence and carelessness

Traversing the middle kingdom

Traversing the middle kingdom

Will Nepal really benefit as a transit for India-China trade?

The great green road

The great green road

Twenty years later, the Jiri highway survives the test of time and serves as a model for other mountain roads

Making inroads

Making inroads

Maintaining Nepal's roads is not easy but it is made easier by lengthworkers

Trained to climb

Trained to climb

Nepali guides get international-standard training for rock and ice climbing

A medical menace in our backyards

A medical menace in our backyards

Kathmandu's hospital waste is a health hazard

Why the insurgency has protected forests

Why the insurgency has protected forests

Out-migration and security fears have increased forest cover in Nepal's midhills.

Royal Nepal Airlines battles battered image

Royal Nepal Airlines battles battered image

Over-stretched and plagued by past mistakes, the national airline struggles to pull out of a nosedive.