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Prashant Jha

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Articles by Prashant Jha

Nepali Times

Charting the times

Prashant Jha answers his critics in his final column with Nepali Times

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Devendra Raj Panday's example

History does repeat itself, even for civil servants

Nepali Times

All's not lost

It's easy to dismiss PM Khanal at this stage, but he can still expand his working alliance and accomplish what eluded his predecessors

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Dysfunction, Inc.

Corrupt politicians grease the cogs of our dysfunctional political-economic system

Re-engagement

Re-engagement

It looks like it's the Indians who are now willing to correct course vis-à-vis the Maoists

UN-Kul

UN-Kul

Kul Chandra Gautam's candidacy for the UNGA's presidency tells us more about the Nepali state than about the ability of the Nepali people

Nepali Times

Same-same

Khanal will be hard-pressed to survive, let alone force change

Trial by fire

Trial by fire

The many difficulties faced by PM Khanal may well result in another extension of the Constituent Assembly

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Presidential poise

The president was careful not to ruffle any feathers, home and abroad, during his visit to India

Nepali Times

The politics of the economy

Across the political spectrum, there is a consensus that Nepal needs to create more jobs. All parties also agree, at least theoretically, that…

Fork in path in Nepal

Fork in path in Nepal

It is time for Dahal to pick up the phone and make peace with Bhattarai

Nepali Times

Vacuum ahead

Whatever the permutations, a sustainable deal to share power is unlikely

Big Madhesi politics

Big Madhesi politics

Watch this space for future splits among the Madhes parties

2010's men

2010's men

A bad year for the Maoists, a good one for the president and the army, and status quo for the rest of the politicians

Nepali Times

The diplomat's burden

Rakesh Sood could have been more diplomatic, but he is not to blame for Indian policy on the Maoists

Hollow loktantra

Hollow loktantra

One does not have to be a Maoist to see the hollowness of Nepal's liberal democracy

Nepali Times

Better, not good

The 2006 system is an improvement, but only stands because so many Nepalis have seceded from it

Mission impossible

Mission impossible

Can the Maoists live with not getting everything they want?

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Widening gulf

One stance unites the Maoists and complicates the road ahead – the status of the PLA

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The notional enemy

GURGAON – Writing about the upcoming Maoist plenum from the capitalist hub of 'expansionist' India is not without irony. Corporate offices…

Round and round in circles

Round and round in circles

It would be naïve to see recent developments as a breakthrough

Indian insecurities

Indian insecurities

The Nepali state must be sensitive to Delhi's security concerns

New imbalance

New imbalance

We've come a long way from the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2006, but shifting sands have got us into trouble

Nepali Times

Nitty-gritty politicking

The Maoist-Madhes dynamic may yet gel to give Nepal a prime minister next week

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