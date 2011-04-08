Prashant Jha answers his critics in his final column with Nepali Times
History does repeat itself, even for civil servants
It's easy to dismiss PM Khanal at this stage, but he can still expand his working alliance and accomplish what eluded his predecessors
Corrupt politicians grease the cogs of our dysfunctional political-economic system
It looks like it's the Indians who are now willing to correct course vis-à-vis the Maoists
Kul Chandra Gautam's candidacy for the UNGA's presidency tells us more about the Nepali state than about the ability of the Nepali people
Khanal will be hard-pressed to survive, let alone force change
The many difficulties faced by PM Khanal may well result in another extension of the Constituent Assembly
The president was careful not to ruffle any feathers, home and abroad, during his visit to India
Across the political spectrum, there is a consensus that Nepal needs to create more jobs. All parties also agree, at least theoretically, that…
It is time for Dahal to pick up the phone and make peace with Bhattarai
Whatever the permutations, a sustainable deal to share power is unlikely
Watch this space for future splits among the Madhes parties
A bad year for the Maoists, a good one for the president and the army, and status quo for the rest of the politicians
Rakesh Sood could have been more diplomatic, but he is not to blame for Indian policy on the Maoists
One does not have to be a Maoist to see the hollowness of Nepal's liberal democracy
The 2006 system is an improvement, but only stands because so many Nepalis have seceded from it
Can the Maoists live with not getting everything they want?
One stance unites the Maoists and complicates the road ahead – the status of the PLA
GURGAON – Writing about the upcoming Maoist plenum from the capitalist hub of 'expansionist' India is not without irony. Corporate offices…
It would be naïve to see recent developments as a breakthrough
The Nepali state must be sensitive to Delhi's security concerns
We've come a long way from the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2006, but shifting sands have got us into trouble
The Maoist-Madhes dynamic may yet gel to give Nepal a prime minister next week