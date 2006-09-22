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Dipta Shah

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Articles by Dipta Shah

Nepali Times

No whipping boy

Reputational risk and the UN's role

Nepali Times

Why, when and how?

We have to move beyond quick fixes to strategic restructuring of the state

Nepali Times

Dirty games

The political middle ground is a victim of its own hypocrisy

The Gagan phenomenon

The Gagan phenomenon

Political correctness and correct politics may be mutually exclusive options for second-generation leaders

Nepali Times

Outside, looking in

Regional security or democracy? Both

Nepali Times

The middle ground

A rally on Lafayette Park struck chords of tolerance and democracy

Nepali Times

Reason over reaction

What should be the prescribed course of action for the international community?

Nepali Times

Polarity vs plurality

Intolerance and extremism are two sides of the same coin

Nepali Times

Idealism vs realism

How do we find a way out of this zero-sum power game?

Nepali Times

Regression analysis

Statistical insignificance in a single variable regression

Nepali Times

Peacemongering

Let's not use the UN's name in vain

Nepali Times

Mandated legitimacy

How much freedom are we willing to forego today to ensure future Nepalis have the full spectrum of liberties?