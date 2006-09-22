Nepali Times

Reputational risk and the UN's role
We have to move beyond quick fixes to strategic restructuring of the state
The political middle ground is a victim of its own hypocrisy
Political correctness and correct politics may be mutually exclusive options for second-generation leaders
Regional security or democracy? Both
A rally on Lafayette Park struck chords of tolerance and democracy
What should be the prescribed course of action for the international community?
Intolerance and extremism are two sides of the same coin
How do we find a way out of this zero-sum power game?
Statistical insignificance in a single variable regression
Let's not use the UN's name in vain
How much freedom are we willing to forego today to ensure future Nepalis have the full spectrum of liberties?