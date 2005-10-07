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Kishore Nepal

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Articles by Kishore Nepal

Nepali Times

Nepalis just want peace

One month into the Maoist's unilateral ceasefire and two months to go, the people along the trails leading north from Okhaldhunga towards Solu…

Nepali Times

Rampur survives

Rampur's fertile farms on the banks of the Kali Gandaki used to be on the ancient trade route from Gorakhpur in India to Pokhara and beyond. But…

Meanwhile.

Meanwhile.

The rest of Nepal sees no hope in Kathmandu's continued political paralysis

Potent insurgency

Potent insurgency

Maoists are financing their revolution with Himalayan viagra

The east is west

The east is west

Travelling across Terathum is now like going to Rukum

Teachers at the frontlines

Teachers at the frontlines

Dailekh's teachers have been on strike for two months to protest forcible recruitment by Maoists

Strategic question mark

Strategic question mark

Five thousand women gathered in Dullu to protest Maoist atrocities, but what are the chances it will spread?

"We couldn’t take it anymore"

"We couldn’t take it anymore"

Dailekh's defiant mothers rise up against the Maoists

Pushed back decades

Pushed back decades

Bajhang's philosopher king, Jaya Prithbi Bahadur Singh, left a legacy of humanism and education that was way ahead of its time. The district's…

We came, we saw, and we fled

We came, we saw, and we fled

What happened to us happens to the people of Bajura every day, and they get it from both sides

War is bad for health

War is bad for health

The health of the people of Rukum reflects the health of the nation

Dhan Singh Biswokarma’s world

Dhan Singh Biswokarma’s world

A delicate balancing act and a daily struggle to feed his family

Nothing left to lose

Nothing left to lose

In remote Baitadi, you hear the heartrending stories of Nepal's internally displaced

Bepatta

Bepatta

Relatives of Nepal's disappeareds bear unending pain

Voice of the people

Voice of the people

A television program shows that Nepalis still have the courage to speak up. The nation listens.

Jog Bahadur’s Nepal

Jog Bahadur’s Nepal

The life and times of this farmer from Dailekh is contemporary Nepal in a microcosm.