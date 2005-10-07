Nepali Times

One month into the Maoist's unilateral ceasefire and two months to go, the people along the trails leading north from Okhaldhunga towards Solu…
Rampur's fertile farms on the banks of the Kali Gandaki used to be on the ancient trade route from Gorakhpur in India to Pokhara and beyond. But…
The rest of Nepal sees no hope in Kathmandu's continued political paralysis
Maoists are financing their revolution with Himalayan viagra
Travelling across Terathum is now like going to Rukum
Dailekh's teachers have been on strike for two months to protest forcible recruitment by Maoists
Five thousand women gathered in Dullu to protest Maoist atrocities, but what are the chances it will spread?
Dailekh's defiant mothers rise up against the Maoists
Bajhang's philosopher king, Jaya Prithbi Bahadur Singh, left a legacy of humanism and education that was way ahead of its time. The district's…
What happened to us happens to the people of Bajura every day, and they get it from both sides
The health of the people of Rukum reflects the health of the nation
A delicate balancing act and a daily struggle to feed his family
In remote Baitadi, you hear the heartrending stories of Nepal's internally displaced
Relatives of Nepal's disappeareds bear unending pain
A television program shows that Nepalis still have the courage to speak up. The nation listens.
The life and times of this farmer from Dailekh is contemporary Nepal in a microcosm.