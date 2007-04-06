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Sheetal Kumar

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Articles by Sheetal Kumar

In the interim

In the interim

Out with the best, in with the worst

Boomerang

Boomerang

The Maoists and the MJF have lost ground, but the ideals that drove them remain important

Only fools rush in

Only fools rush in

Deferring the polls is the best way to save Nepal from future madness

No to June

No to June

A flawed election is worse than a delayed election

Arms control

Arms control

Missing the forest for the trees

Nepali Times

Dignity for all

Today's ferment may not be nice but it is necessary

Nepali Times

UN-amused

Why can't development agencies get rid of their SUVs

Acute hearing

Acute hearing

Don't forget other groups when you sit down to talk

Plain speaking

Plain speaking

Moderate madhesis are being drowned out by radicals

Lahan’s losers

Lahan’s losers

As it roils the nation, the madhes is roiling itself

Dumb and dumber

Dumb and dumber

Now, our prime minister and lawmakers can do just about anything they want

Farewell to Annan

Farewell to Annan

UN Kofi Annan passed, with 2006, into the realm of 'former' and 'ex' UN secretary-general two weeks ago. We now have Ban Ki-Moon, a Korean,…

Draw the line

Draw the line

It's not just pahadis that need to change their mindset

Open your eyes

Open your eyes

We can choose to fight with words in the constituent assembly, or guns on the streets

Myopia

Myopia

As one movement winds down, another one, as insidious, is escalating