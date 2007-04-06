Nepali Times

Out with the best, in with the worst
The Maoists and the MJF have lost ground, but the ideals that drove them remain important
Deferring the polls is the best way to save Nepal from future madness
A flawed election is worse than a delayed election
Missing the forest for the trees
Today's ferment may not be nice but it is necessary
Why can't development agencies get rid of their SUVs
Don't forget other groups when you sit down to talk
Moderate madhesis are being drowned out by radicals
As it roils the nation, the madhes is roiling itself
Now, our prime minister and lawmakers can do just about anything they want
UN Kofi Annan passed, with 2006, into the realm of 'former' and 'ex' UN secretary-general two weeks ago. We now have Ban Ki-Moon, a Korean,…
It's not just pahadis that need to change their mindset
We can choose to fight with words in the constituent assembly, or guns on the streets
As one movement winds down, another one, as insidious, is escalating