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Hemlata Rai

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Articles by Hemlata Rai

Nepali Times

A peace vigil

State-sponsored vigilantism spreads more terror

Karnali gives up waiting for Kathmandu

Karnali gives up waiting for Kathmandu

Nepal's five remote northwestern districts want to take destiny into their own hands.

Monkey business

Monkey business

Following the Indian ban on the export of rhesus monkeys for use in bio-medical research, Western research labs now seem to be eyeing Nepali…

The Fortunate Son

The Fortunate Son

Nepal remembers Tenzing

More power to the villages

More power to the villages

Most of rural Nepal still plunges into darkness after sundown. Ironic for a country that has such immense hydropower potential.

War and virus spook tourists

War and virus spook tourists

A war raging in West Asia and a flu scare in East Asia have dashed all hopes of a tourism revival in Nepal this spring season.

GASP!

GASP!

If you knew what Kathmandu air contained, you may want to stop breathing.

Nepal’s digital divide

Nepal’s digital divide

.at the rate we are going, the gap will grow.

Prabakaran and Prachanda

Prabakaran and Prachanda

'Inclusiveness' seems to be the mantra for longterm confidence in a peace process.

US gag rule hurts population and AIDS work

US gag rule hurts population and AIDS work

The United States got everyone started into family planning in Nepal 35 years ago.

Leave the kids alone

Leave the kids alone

In a war between grown-ups, children are either caught in the middle or forced to fight.

Why can’t "manpower" agencies find jobs for women?

Why can’t "manpower" agencies find jobs for women?

There is less and less justification for keeping the ban on Nepali women going to work in the Gulf.

Nepal’s anonymous alcoholism

Nepal’s anonymous alcoholism

Alcoholism is a disease, it is spreading rapidly across Nepal. But it can be prevented and treated.

Minors in a major war

Minors in a major war

Nepal's Maoists find themselves on a UN black list for recruiting children.

A classless society

A classless society

And we all fall down.

Knock on wood

Knock on wood

It's going to take more than luck to rescue the tarai's remaining forests.

Now to implement it....

Now to implement it....

The new law on abortion has many gaps, and the government doesn't seem too keen on making it work fast.

The trouble with TU

The trouble with TU

Tribhuvan University has infrastructure it can be proud of. If only students and faculty would give up politics for academics.

It's a zoo out there

It's a zoo out there

The zookeepers are enthusiastic, and visitors can't get over the open space and exotic species. Now if only the Central Zoo had some more cash.

Kurtha-suruwal invasion

Kurtha-suruwal invasion

Consider it 'Punjab&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;', 'Musli&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;', 'Indian', whatever. The kurtha-suruwal is overtaking the sari as a clothing of choice for Nepali women.

Waving the flag

Waving the flag

Does our banner yet wave?

In the Kingdom of Anaemia

In the Kingdom of Anaemia

Two in three Nepali women are anaemic. That means very unhealthy children, and lower GDP.

Shrinking Tundikhel

Shrinking Tundikhel

It's been encroached upon and is now being fenced off. It's time to show Tundikhel, our only real park, some respect.

Catmandu

Catmandu

Almost-reality TV comes to Nepal.

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