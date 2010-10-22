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Wayne Amtzis

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Articles by Wayne Amtzis

Whose language is it?

Whose language is it?

Two poetry collections from Nepal make for harmony, while a vast, rich compendium of Asian poetry risks cacophony

Sandcastle city/ quicksand nation

Sandcastle city/ quicksand nation

DANIEL WRIGHT (on the banks of the river, naked children are building houses of sand – Sarubhakta) Dank cries, interrupted prayer,even the…

Nepali Times

POETIC LICENCE

YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT HERE

PORTRAIT

PORTRAIT

MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA South across the Vishnumati,behind the walls of an enclosed courtyard,in a small three room house there hangs on the wall,…

Nepali Times

MAKING SENSE OF IT

The gun had a need now to be fired. It had a will to be taken in hand It had a power among many to lead them together. It had binding force It…

WARY

WARY

NICK DAWSONScraps clutched at What was once a world, through shaking fingers, falls. Territory, mapped and scouted, with a shout swells and…

Nepali Times

May Day MAydAy

"A story becomes important only after the worst is over. In this case the death of the 12 captured Nepalis." Charisma K Lepcha Homeless, in a…

Being seen

Being seen

This is who I am. This is who we are. This is how I want to be seen.

Mani's moments

Mani's moments

Gallery Nine (a collaborative venture set up by photographers, visual artists, writers, journalists and art lovers) opened this week in Lazimpat…

Someone else’s country

Someone else’s country

Identity lies at the centre of Tsering Wangmo's poetry.

Prakash'a power places

Prakash'a power places

The force of that which is worshipped is diminished and yet reclaimed.

Nepali Times

Artists without borders

A group of international artists is using Nepali material for a traveling exhibition called Made in Nepal: 2001.