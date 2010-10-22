Nepali Times

Two poetry collections from Nepal make for harmony, while a vast, rich compendium of Asian poetry risks cacophony
DANIEL WRIGHT (on the banks of the river, naked children are building houses of sand – Sarubhakta) Dank cries, interrupted prayer,even the…
YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT HERE
MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA South across the Vishnumati,behind the walls of an enclosed courtyard,in a small three room house there hangs on the wall,…
The gun had a need now to be fired. It had a will to be taken in hand It had a power among many to lead them together. It had binding force It…
NICK DAWSONScraps clutched at What was once a world, through shaking fingers, falls. Territory, mapped and scouted, with a shout swells and…
"A story becomes important only after the worst is over. In this case the death of the 12 captured Nepalis." Charisma K Lepcha Homeless, in a…
This is who I am. This is who we are. This is how I want to be seen.
Gallery Nine (a collaborative venture set up by photographers, visual artists, writers, journalists and art lovers) opened this week in Lazimpat…
Identity lies at the centre of Tsering Wangmo's poetry.
The force of that which is worshipped is diminished and yet reclaimed.
A group of international artists is using Nepali material for a traveling exhibition called Made in Nepal: 2001.