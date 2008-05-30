MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

South across the Vishnumati,behind the walls of an enclosed courtyard,in a small three room house

there hangs on the wall, beneath neon

on only at noon, when the electricity is strongest,

a portrait of a king. He wears

a velour and golden cloak,

and stands like a well-tended tree

His gold crown is crafted

with diamonds. And emeralds

dangle like bangs across his brow

A bejeweled tassel tops it off

Not unlike a fountain

one poses in front of in a studio

in Darjeeling. Nowadays,

uncertain neon dapples his thighs,

as though the king cannot

decide to conceal (or lean more

heavily on) his ruler's

sword. His face, darkest, at midday;

his intentions, well-known

A curious water-stain, blood-soot

seeping from within.

bares it self to a closer look

As if an invisible hand

were finally knitting the eyes

and lips shut.

Kathmandu, 12/1980