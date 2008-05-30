MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA
South across the Vishnumati,
behind the walls of an enclosed courtyard,
in a small three room house

there hangs on the wall, beneath neon
on only at noon, when the electricity is strongest,
a portrait of a king.  He wears

a velour and golden cloak,
and stands like a well-tended tree
His gold crown is crafted

with diamonds.  And emeralds
dangle like bangs across his brow
A bejeweled tassel tops it off

Not unlike a fountain
one poses in front of in a studio
in Darjeeling.  Nowadays,

uncertain neon dapples his thighs,
as though the king cannot
decide to conceal (or lean more

heavily on) his ruler's
sword.  His face, darkest, at midday;
his intentions, well-known

A curious water-stain, blood-soot
seeping from within.
bares it self to a closer look

As if an invisible hand
were finally knitting the eyes
and lips shut.

Kathmandu, 12/1980