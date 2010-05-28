DANIEL WRIGHT

(on the banks of the river, naked children are building houses of sand – Sarubhakta)

Dank cries, interrupted prayer,

even the self-arisen stupa,

Swayamhbu, in the Form of Light,1

sinks in on itself, though resplendent,

ashamed. In the rank Kathmandu dawn

as the city-in-play aspires,

a nation-on-hold

conspires. Aspire. Conspire.

How the currents cross!

Where hollow spires rise

from makeshift foundations,

sandcastle banners

lure all comers. Get in! Get out!

before quickening sands

gulp you down.

Let storied sandman dollars

float you away – to the promised land,

to the glorious Gulf, go.

Or better yet, grab a khukuri-pass

to London or a lottery ticket to ride

to Queens and beyond.

From rock-scrabbled trails,

with far-flung stride

to a subway straddled walk-up,

like a hawk from locked-down

boarded-up villages,

glide. Then California dreaming

bide your time, safe

and far from gut-wrenching tides

that turn here every day.

Sandcastle dreamer, quicksand schemer,

take a farewell glance all around

at what's been done, not done, undone –

the gone paddy, the multi-tiered warrens

are no mirage. The city's

swamped in garbage, its rivers,

scrawls of stench. As the tide sweeps out,

Swayambhu, its gilded light

cloaked in eye-stinging haze,

sinks in on itself … In incensed dawn,

at every corner, smoke coils from tires burning

and night after day, the coming age,

in the Form of Might

readies itself, fierce and unyielding,

as its devotees gather, torches in hand

1The Swayambhu-purana affirms Kathmandu was created when the Bodhisattva Manjushree cut through the southern rim of the valley with his divine sword Chandrahas, Destroyer of Evil. When the primordial lake that filled the Valley drained away Swayambhu-in-the-Form-of Light was made accessible. Nepal Mandala, Mary Shephard Slusser.

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