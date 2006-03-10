

NICK DAWSON

Scraps clutched atWhat was once a world,through shaking fingers,falls. Territory, mapped and scouted,with a shout swellsand shrinks. Though daily passed throughdoors are not thereto open and shut. These wallscan't keep the cold outIt's not just cold that stiffens the bonesThere's no ease,only watchful wary habitWings no longer carry you far and wideA diminished rangelike a nooseslung from overarching limbs,holds the village tightShackled gaze. Curfew-ed voiceFiddle strings cutNo more song. No more danceA useless tourniquetstems the flowStiff-winged vulturesfeast belowAll the towns on the map lie inertIn the villages, the houses rise on four legs,and sometimes on eight,rise and shuffle. Rise before dawnand crawl a few meters here,a few meters there. So much commotion,so much to and fro...With dwellings on their backs,with legs in the air, kickingAll the towns lie inert, all the dwellingsoverturned in the to and fro,rising, kicking...A manchild with a magnifying glassdrags the map into the lightIf the dwellings had wings, he surmises,they would not crawl. Their papery wingswould be.. All the townslie inert. All the wingless inhabitants,not wanting to be seen, trailing fright on the map,let out a collective sigh. A few metersto the left, a few to the rightCaught up in this diabolical swarmchildren shout out what the old men and all the othersare muttering "Here! Over here!"Their papery wings seared in the light